Steve Palmer's French Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Best bets

Rasmus Hojgaard to win 11.28am threeball

3pts 29-20 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Yannik Paul to win 11.39am threeball

3pts 5-4 BoyleSports

Ewen Ferguson to win French Open (21-10) and Europe to win Solheim Cup (11-10)

2pts double bet365

Ewen Ferguson to win French Open (21-10) and Europe to win Solheim Cup (11-10) and Thomas Pieters to win LIV Golf Chicago (22-1)

1pt treble bet365

Story so far

Ewen Ferguson and Jordan Smith are tied for the lead going into the final round of the French Open, having both reached 13 under par through 54 holes at Le Golf National.

Smith missed a short par putt at the 18th hole in round three to drop alongside Ferguson, with Japanese raider Kazuki Higa a shot off the pace in third place. Smith is a best-price 6-4 for victory, with Ferguson available at 11-5.

Smith was 25-1 ante-post, with Ferguson a pre-tournament 70-1. Both men have won twice on the DP World Tour, so are looking to complete their hat-trick at this week's famous venue near Paris. Higa is a Tour maiden, but the 28-year-old has won six times on his home circuit.

The final threeball in the French Open tees off at 11.50am UK and Ireland time. The Solheim Cup singles start at 10.10am (UK), with the match tied 8-8, while the final round of LIV Golf Chicago tees off at 6.05pm with Sebastian Munoz three shots clear.

French Open l eaderboard

13 Ewen Ferguson, Jordan Smith

-12 Kazuki Higa

-11 Yannik Paul

-9 Ryo Hisatsune

-8 Zander Lombard, Julien Brun, Richard Mansell, Rasmus Hojgaard

Best odds for the French Open

6-4 J Smith, 11-5 E Ferguson, 6 Y Paul, 7 K Higa, 33 R Hisatsune, 40 R Hojgaard, 70 J Brun, 80 R Mansell, 100 bar

French Open final-round predictions

Ewen Ferguson was a pre-tournament 70-1 recommendation from Racing Post Sport on the basis that he had been playing better than results suggested – and Le Golf National is a layout which has rewarded his tee-to-green accuracy.

Ferguson has been supremely accurate off the tee and his ball-striking was hugely impressive throughout round three. Despite missing four putts inside seven feet on Saturday, the Scot was able to hit the front due to the relentless quality of his swing. He holed a bomb from 67 feet on the 13th to keep his spirits up on the greens and nobody walked to the clubhouse feeling better about their title chances.

The prices going into the final round are based too much on the pre-tournament quotes. Smith was much shorter in the ante-post betting because he has been getting himself in contention regularly, so had enormous place claims, but the best-price 6-4 going into Sunday seems miserable considering how often the brittle Bath boy squanders winning opportunities.

Rounds of 66, 65, 73, 74 for 12th place in the Irish Open at the start of this month nearly sum up the Smith-backing experience. So often this excellent ball-striker gets himself in the thick of things, before tensing up in contention and fading away. The missed par putt on 18 at Le Golf National in round three does not bode well for his hopes.

Ferguson seems more likely to hold himself together down the stretch and those who followed the Racing Post Sport advice can have high hopes of a healthy return. The biggest potential party-poopers may be behind Ferguson rather than alongside him.Kazuki Higa may find the occasion too much, chasing a breakthrough on such a dangerous, water-strewn track, but Yannik Paul is looking for his second victory and the German looks a serious threat from only two shots behind.

Paul, who won the Mallorca Open last year to shed his maiden tag, is teeing up at a course which fully rewards his ball-striking quality. Lots of chances slid by the hole in round three, but with more luck on the greens on Sunday, Paul can challenge Ferguson for the trophy.

Punters carrying a hearty docket on Ferguson may choose to take some of the 6-1 Paul as cover. Less cautious punters can roll with it, with place returns from Ferguson looking likely, and anyone yet to get involved should be concentrating on the 11-5 Ferguson. With Smith given such bemusing respect in the market, Ferguson's odds are still full of juice.

Paul should prove too steady for Zander Lombard and Ryo Hisatsune in the 11.39am threeball, while Rasmus Hojgaard is also an appealing threeball option (11.28am) against Julien Brun and Richard Mansell.

Aside from a snowman eight at the 15th hole in round three, Hojgaard has played beautifully on a course he likes. Club selection was the main reason for his 15th-hole horrors – he had too much loft in hand for his fourth shot and fiercely spun his ball off the green into the drink.

Hojgaard, who finished runner-up at Le Golf National last year and is heading to the Ryder Cup next week to drive a buggy for European vice-captain Thomas Bjorn, can sign off from the French Open on a high. An edgy Brun has been feeling the strain of leading the French challenge this week, while some of Mansell's putting was Happy Gilmore-style in round three, the quickening dancefloors getting the better of the Midlander. A sunny, calm day is forecast, temperatures peaking at 20C.

Europe have made a stirring comeback in the Solheim Cup and can be expected to go on to victory from here. Some 11-10 is available with bet365. The Ewen (Ferguson) and Europe double appeals, while punters seeking a big-price option can add Thomas Pieters (LIV Golf Chicago) into a treble.

Sebastian Munoz has gone clear in LIV Golf Chicago, but Pieters, loving his return to Illinois where he made a name for himself in college, has found his A-game and may be about to hunt down Munoz in the final round.

