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TippingSteve Palmer
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'He should make so many easy birdies on the four par-fives' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Danish Golf Championship
Golf tips, best bets and DP World Tour predictions for the Danish Golf Championship at Great Northern
Steve Palmer’s tournament previews are published at 2pm every Tuesday, but in 2026 they have been exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers and are no longer released as free content on Wednesdays.
Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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more inDP World Tour
- Steve Palmer's Scottish Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer has four tips for the Scottish Open including a 30-1 best bet
- Scottish Open: Renaissance Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- Steve Palmer's BMW International Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'He is a fantastic driver who can reach four par-fives this week' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the BMW International Open