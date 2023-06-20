Steve Palmer's BMW International Open predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 5.40am on Thursday

Where to watch the BMW International Open

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am on Thursday

Steve Palmer's BMW International Open predictions

Tom McKibbin

3pts each-way 45-1 BoyleSports

Rasmus Hojgaard

3pts each-way 16-1 general

Pablo Larrazabal

2pts each-way 30-1 bet365

Sami Valimaki

1pt each-way 75-1 BoyleSports

The race to automatically qualify for the European Ryder Cup side will conclude on September 3, so players have just over two months to book their ticket for Rome to face Team USA.

BMW International Open favourite, Adrian Meronk, is teeing up under more Ryder Cup strain than most. He is bidding to become the first Pole to ever play in the Cup. Meronk is well suited to the BMW venue, but is making his course debut after missed cuts in Canada and Los Angeles.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Tom McKibbin 45-1

Bookmakers are showing Tom McKibbin a remarkable lack of respect in the wake of his magnificent European Open victory and the juicy prices about the super-talented youngster completing a quickfire Germany double are mouthwatering.

McKibbin won the European Open on a drivers' course in Hamburg at the start of this month and he has returned to Germany this week to tackle another layout where his prowess with the Big Dog will stand him in excellent stead.

McKibbin dropped a hint with 21st place in the KLM Open last month that he was getting back to his best, then made his DP World Tour breakthrough at Green Eagle, sealing the triumph with an amazing approach shot at the 72nd hole.

The Northern Irishman will be dreaming about a potential Ryder Cup partnership with compatriot Rory McIlroy. If McKibbin can win another trophy or two this summer, European skipper Luke Donald may be tempted to unleash this pairing immediately.

Next best bet

Rasmus Hojgaard 16-1

Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard is a three-time DP World Tour champion and the 22-year-old is well capable of earning a Ryder Cup debut this September with a strong summer. A partnership with brother Nicolai could be deadly at the Marco Simone.

Rasmus had an injury interrupted start to the year, but was bursting with fitness and form in the KLM Open at the end of last month, finishing third. Given his solid Eichenried history – 17th and 36th in two starts there – everything seems in place for a big performance.

Hojgaard is the 13th best putter on the DP World Tour this season, so is well equipped to take advantage of the regular birdie opportunities found on this track.

Other selections

Pablo Larrazabal 30-1

Sami Valimaki 75-1

Given Pablo Larrazabal has won two of his last four tournaments, it is reasonable to suggest he should have been among the favourites when the BMW market opened. The Spaniard, seeking a tenth DPWT title and a Ryder Cup debut at the age of 40, has rightly been subject of early-bird support.

Larrazabal won the BMW at Eichenried in 2011, beating Sergio Garcia in a playoff, then he repelled Henrik Stenson for a second BMW triumph in 2015. There is no obvious reason why Larrazabal should not go close to completing an Eichenried hat-trick on Sunday. He was fifth in last year's BMW.

Complete the attack with Sami Valimaki, who finished fourth in last year's BMW. An attacking player who typically putts well, there seems every chance the Finn bounces back to his early-season form on such suitable terrain. Valimaki has twice finished second this season (Joburg Open and Singapore Classic).

Eichenried course guide

Course Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich, Germany

Prize money $2m ($333,330 to the winner)

Length 7,284 yards

Par 72 - four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Adrian Meronk (50), Pablo Larrazabal (54), Victor Perez (64), Yannik Paul (99), Callum Shinkwin (102)

Course records - 72 holes 261 John Daly (2001) 18 holes 62 David Feherty (1989, 1990), Steen Tinning (1992), Darren Clarke (1992), Greg Turner (1997), Jose Maria Olazabal (2001), Padraig Harrington (2001), Raphael Jacquelin (2003), Simon Dyson (2005), Rafa Echenique (2009), Haotong Li (2022)

Course winners taking part Thomas Bjorn (twice), David Howell, David Horsey, Pablo Larrazabal (twice), Haotong Li

Time difference Germany is one hour ahead of the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview Eichenried has hosted this event 26 times, most recently from 1997 to 2011, then 2013, 2015, 2017 and from 2019 onwards. The flat, straightforward layout, with four par-fives reachable in two shots, has staged 11 rounds of 62

Story of last year Haotong Li defeated Thomas Pieters in a playoff after both men had reached 22 under par through 72 holes

Weather forecast Hot, sunny and calm for the most part, with Friday the cloudiest, coolest and breeziest day of the event

Type of player suited to the challenge Eichenried is a doddle for professionals – attacking golf and a hot putter is the route to success

Key attribute Touch/putting

Spotlight insight

The last nine champions at Eichenried were winless that season until their BMW International glory

