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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's BMW International Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the first round of the BMW International on the DP World Tour
Racing Post+ subscribers get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's first-round golf tips for each week's biggest tournament.
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Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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Published on inDP World Tour
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more inDP World Tour
- 'He is a fantastic driver who can reach four par-fives this week' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the BMW International Open
- 'His game is based on consistent ball-striking and accuracy' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Italian Open
- 'His iron-play was sensational over the weekend' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the KLM Open
- 'He could take an unfamiliar test in his stride' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for Austrian Alpine Open
- Steve Palmer's Soudal Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
more inDP World Tour
- 'He is a fantastic driver who can reach four par-fives this week' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the BMW International Open
- 'His game is based on consistent ball-striking and accuracy' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Italian Open
- 'His iron-play was sensational over the weekend' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the KLM Open
- 'He could take an unfamiliar test in his stride' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for Austrian Alpine Open
- Steve Palmer's Soudal Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions