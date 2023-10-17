Steve Palmer's Andalucia Masters predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 7.40am on Thursday

Where to watch the Andalucia Masters

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 1pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Andalucia Masters predictions

Nathan Kimsey

2pts each-way 45-1 Betfair , Power

Marcus Helligkilde

2pts each-way 40-1 general

Alex Fitzpatrick

1.5pts each-way 50-1 general

Daniel Hillier

1pt each-way 55-1 BoyleSports

Sean Crocker

0.5pt each-way 150-1 Hills

US Open champion Wyndham Clark started the week as favourite for the Andalucia Masters, but a gamble on Ryan Fox means the BMW PGA champion may head the market by the time the action starts in Spain.

Clark, who scored one and a half points from his three matches in the Ryder Cup last time out, is making a rare visit to Europe. Last year's Dunhill Links winner Fox is the pick of the market principals, but the value prices have arguably gone.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Nathan Kimsey 45-1

Third place in the Spanish Open on Sunday could be followed by a maiden DP World Tour title for Nathan Kimsey. The 30-year-old Englishman was 18 under par in Madrid last week – bogey-free at the weekend – and he appears at the peak of his powers for the Andalucia Masters.

Over the last 15 months, Kimsey has taken his game to a new level, winning a first Challenge Tour event in July last year, then the Challenge Tour Grand Final in Spain at the end of the season.

The Boston boy settled quickly on the DP World Tour, finishing 13th in the Joburg Open and 11th in the Alfred Dunhill, then more recently has been tenth in Denmark and a playoff loser in the Barbasol Championship – an event co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

Kimsey has looked so in control over this last four tournaments, finishing 28th at Wentworth and 14th in the French Open prior to his bold effort in Madrid, and he could take a shine to Real Club de Golf Sotogrande. The track looks and feels like those in Florida. Kimsey won the 2013 Terra Cotta Invitational, a good quality amateur event, in Florida.

Next best bet

Marcus Helligkilde 40-1

Ninth place in the Spanish Open on Sunday was another solid performance from Marcus Helligkilde, a three-time Challenge Tour champion who looks close to a DP World Tour breakthrough. One of those CT successes came in Spain and his record in the country is excellent.

Helligkilde was runner-up in the Korea Championship in April, then fourth in the ISPS Handa World Invitational, 13th in the European Masters and 25th in the BMW PGA. The Dane is growing in confidence.

Other selections

Alex Fitzpatrick 50-1

Daniel Hillier 55-1

Sean Crocker 150-1

Another lively DPWT maiden in Sotogrande is Alex Fitzpatrick, who finished 17th in the Open Championship in July and appears a 24-year-old going places fast. Fitzpatrick won a Challenge Tour event in August, then was runner-up in the ISPS Handa, fifth at Crans-sur-Sierre and 20th last week in the Spanish Open.

Approach-play is Fitzpatrick's strength – he is eighth on the DPWT strokes-gained-on-approach statistics – and this week's layout seems ideal. Like Kimsey, Fitzpatrick showed an early penchant for Florida courses, winning the 2021 Valspar Collegiate event by three shots. He may fall in love with this week's Florida-like layout.

Complete the attack with two DPWT champions – Daniel Hillier and Sean Crocker. Hillier won the British Masters by two shots in July, having triumphed twice on the Challenge Tour, including one victory in Spain. The sweet-swinging New Zealander was fifth in the KLM Open and third in the BMW International just prior to his British Masters breakthrough, then 12th in the Irish Open.

A shoulder strain meant a withdrawal from the BMW PGA, then a missed cut by a shot in the French Open, but Hillier has regained fitness and form and finished strongly for ninth place in the Spanish Open on Sunday.

Crocker lives in Florida and should feel at home this week on the Bermuda grass of Real Club de Golf Sotogrande. The American won his maiden DPWT title last summer in the Hero Open and this summer he finished runner-up in the Scandinavian Mixed, 14th in the BMW International, 19th in the Scottish Open and tenth in the Barracuda Championship.

Crocker was finding his A-game until he fell down some stairs prior to the Czech Masters. It has taken a while to regain fitness and form, but he signed off with a 67 for 44th place in the Dunhill Links, then last week closed with rounds of 68, 66 and 68 for 20th place in Madrid.

Real Club de Golf Sotogrande course guide

Course Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, San Roque, Andalucia, Spain

Prize money $3.75m ($625,125 to the winner)

Length 7,099 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 126 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Wyndham Clark (10), Ryan Fox (28), Adrian Meronk (54), Robert MacIntyre (56), Matt Kuchar (62)

Time difference Spain is one hour ahead of the UK and Ireland

Last week – Spanish Open 1 M Pavon (80-1), 2 Z Lombard (80-1), 3 N Kimsey (60-1), T4 M Siem (80-1), F Zanotti (100-1), T6 D Bradbury (90-1), J Guerrier (90-1), R Mansell (80-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Valderrama, the traditional host of this event, has defected to the LIV circuit. Real Club de Golf was designed by Robert Trent Jones in 1964 and restored by Roger Rulewich and David Fleury in 2016. The course hosted the European Tour Qualifying School Finals, in tandem with San Roque Club, in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2001. Real Club de Golf is open, exposed and undulating, with man-made lakes which give it the look of a Florida course, and the greens are fast

Story of last year Adrian Otaegui led the field a merry dance at Valderrama, winning by six shots

Weather forecast Unsettled, with some showers expected on day one, as well as strong winds. Friday should be breezy, too, before a calmer weekend. Temperatures peaking at 23C

Type of player suited to the challenge The fairways are generous at this track but the greens are well guarded so accurate approach-play seems the key to success

Key attribute Accuracy

Spotlight insight

Four of the last seven Andalucia Masters have been won by a Spaniard

