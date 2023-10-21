Steve Palmer's Andalucia Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Where to watch the Andalucia Masters

Story so far

Two players are tied atop the leaderboard going into the final round of the Andalucia Masters – Jeff Winther and Matti Schmid.Winther, 125-1 at the outset, and Schmid, an 80-1 chance, have reached 14 under par through 54 holes at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande. Schmid is 21-10 favourite to lift the trophy on Sunday.

Winther and Schmid are scheduled to tee off at 10.30am local time (9.30am UK and Ireland) in the final threeball, with defending champion Adrian Otaegui completing the group.

Otaegui is two shots behind and a best-priced 9-2 to retain the title. The Spaniard triumphed by six shots last year, but that event was at Valderrama.

The tournament looks set to conclude in windy conditions. DP World Tour chiefs have brought the tee-times forward in a bid to get the event completed before the strongest of the gusts arrive.

Andalucia Masters l eaderboard

-14 Jeff Winther, Matti Schmid

-12 Adrian Otaegui

-11 Jeong weon Ko

-10 Adrian Meronk, Richard Mansell, Nick Bachem

-9 Louis de Jager, Adri Arnaus

Best odds for the Andalucia Masters

21-10 M Schmid, 9-4 J Winther, 9-2 A Otaegui, 12 A Meronk, 22 R Mansell, J W Ko, 25 N Bachem, 66 A Arnaus, L de Jager, 80 bar

Andalucia Masters final-round predictions

The closing stages of this event could be played with wind whipping across Real Club de Golf Sotogrande – and the later groups will probably have to handle some challenging conditions.Saturday was a doddle in comparison – Jeff Winther and Matti Schmid both carded a 65 – but the leading duo may have to grind their way to the clubhouse.

Winther, in steady form and already a DP World Tour champion, arguably deserves favouritism over Schmid. The German maiden is 154th on the Race to Dubai and playing under pressure. Winther, exceptional on the greens in round three, is 63rd on the RTD. He won the 2021 Mallorca Open and could be set for a second DPWT title in Spain.

With the tee-times crammed together – nobody tees off before 8.40am local and nobody later than 10.30am – the chances of somebody posting a competitive early clubhouse mark are lessened. Those getting out in the slightly calmer wind are probably too far behind to contend.

Given the recent struggles of Adrian Otaegui on the greens – he has produced some X-rated stuff over the last few months – Winther seems the man to trust going into the final day.

Punters getting their bets on before the Zozo Championship final round (the leaders are out at 2.27am UK and Ireland time on Sunday morning) may want to consider a double on Winther to win the Andalucia Masters with Collin Morikawa to win the Zozo Championship, which pays almost 14-1 at odds of 9-4 and 7-2.

With three PGA Tour maidens in front of him going into the final 18 holes, Morikawa has an outstanding chance of ending his victory drought. Excellent iron-players have triumphed at this venue in the past and Morikawa looks set to be another.

