Scottish Open: Renaissance Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer had a 150-1 each-way recommendation finish fourth in the BMW International Open last week. Read Palmer's previews by joining the army of .

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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.

Where is the Scottish Open being held?

The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, East Lothian, Scotland

When does the Scottish Open start?

The first round at the Renaissance Club begins at 7.15am on Thursday, July 9.

Scottish Open course details

Course The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, East Lothian, Scotland

Prize money $9m ($1.575m to the winner)

Field 156

Cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three Length 7,282 yards

Par 70

Course make-up Three par-fives; ten par-fours; five par-threes

Course type Links

Course records 72 holes 262 Bernd Wiesberger (2019), Robert MacIntyre (2024) 18 holes 61 Bernd Wiesberger (2019), Cameron Tringale (2022), Byeong Hun An (2023), Richard Mansell (2024), Chris Gotterup (2025) Course winners taking part Bernd Wiesberger, Aaron Rai, Min Woo Lee, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup



Course overview of the Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club, which opened in 2008, was designed by Tom Doak. It made its Scottish Open debut in 2019, hosting every year since.

Three holes run directly along the Firth of Forth, but this is not a pure links test, with some trees in strategic fairway and greenside positions.

Heavily contoured greens are the main defence of the course

What will it take to win the Renaissance Club?

A strong short-game is a great asset on and around tricky greens

Who is taking part in the Scottish Open?

Six of the world's top ten are teeing up at the Renaissance Club, including number one, Scottie Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler, who lost a Travelers Championship playoff last time out, is playing in the Scottish Open this week Credit: PGA TOUR

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Matt Fitzpatrick (4), Chris Gotterup (7), Wyndham Clark (8)

Scottish Open weather forecast

A mixture of sunshine and clouds, but calm throughout, so scoring should be low

Don't miss Peter Thomas's interview with Steve Palmer:

'I never gamble to irresponsible levels, because my wife and kids are everything to me – but I'm death or glory, always have been'

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