Qatar Masters: Doha Golf Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

Steve Palmer's 2026 tournament previews will be available exclusively to from 2pm on Tuesday.

Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.

Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.

Where is the Qatar Masters being held?

Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

When does the Qatar Masters start?

The first round at Doha Golf Club begins at 3.10am GMT on Thursday, February 5.

Qatar Masters course details

Course Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

Prize money $2.75m ($458,425 to the winner)

Field 144

Cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three Length 7,508 yards

Par 72

Course make-up Four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Desert Course records 72 holes 268 Paul Lawrie (1999), Adam Scott (2008)

18 holes 61 Adam Scott (2008) Course winners taking part Darren Fichardt, Chris Wood, Eddie Pepperell, Justin Harding, Ewen Ferguson, Rikuya Hoshino

Course overview

Doha has been the traditional home of the Qatar Masters, staging the inaugural tournament in 1998, then every year until 2020, when Education City Golf Club took over for two years. Doha resumed hosting duties in 2022 for a windy event which produced the worst winning total in the tournament's history of seven under par.

The Qatar Masters was played in either January, February or March every year, so the 2023 late October gathering was unusual. The weather is crucial at Doha, an exposed track which can be bullied by big-hitters under calm skies, but becomes much more testing in a breeze.

What happened last time?

Haotong Li secured his fourth DP World Tour title, edging Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen by a shot.

What will it take to win the Qatar Masters?

Accuracy and control is required when the wind is blowing at Doha, but this is a long track where power is also a useful asset.

Who is taking part in the Qatar Masters?

Patrick Reed is playing on the DP World Tour for a fourth consecutive week Credit: Getty Images

Patrick Reed, who has left LIV Golf and will play a full DP World Tour schedule this year, is the highest-ranked player at Doha Golf Club.

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Patrick Reed (25), Jayden Schaper (49), Matt Wallace (87), Daniel Hillier (101), Andy Sullivan (106)

Qatar Masters weather forecast

Sunny and warm throughout. A breezy Thursday is set to be followed by three relatively calm days.

Read Steve's guides to this week's other tournaments: Phoenix Open | LIV Riyadh

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.