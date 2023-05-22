Brooks Koepka heads to Washington for LIV Golf duties after completing US PGA hat-trick

Brooks Koepka looks set to become a general 12-1 for the US Open after he won his fifth Major title in fine style on Sunday.

Koepka, a pre-tournament 20-1 chance, closed the US PGA Championship with rounds of 66, 66 and 67, recovering magnificently from a Thursday 72, resulting in a two-shot victory at Oak Hill Country Club. He was completing a US PGA hat-trick.

Koepka has twice won the US Open and he has become all the rage for that event, which starts at Los Angeles Country Club in the middle of next month. Betfair and Power slashed him from 16-1 to 11-1 overnight and 12-1 seems likely to be the best price in the bookmaking community before long.

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are all above Koepka in the US Open betting. Rahm tied for 50th at Oak Hill, having opened with a 76. Scheffler tied for second, alongside Viktor Hovland, while McIlroy tied seventh.

Koepka gets an immediate opportunity to parade the Wanamaker Trophy at this week's LIV Golf event. This week sees four tournaments for golf punters to consider, with LIV Golf DC – an event in Washington – starting on Friday.

Koepka teeing up at Trump National will command plenty of the golfing spotlight this week. Bryson DeChambeau, who tied fourth in the US PGA, is another LIV player who is looking to build on a positive week at Oak Hill.

The PGA Tour returns to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Scheffler, Hovland, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa are among the runners. Scheffler regained world number one status after his bold US PGA bid.

The DP World Tour stages the KLM Open in the Netherlands, where Victor Perez is scheduled to defend his title, while the second senior Major of the season takes place – the Senior PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas.

