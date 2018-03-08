Goals should fly in on Monaco's trip to Strasbourg

Radamel Falcao, pictured after scoring against Manchester City in last season's Champions League, could feature for Monaco

Ligue 1

7.45pm Friday

Free-scoring Monaco are unsurprisingly odds-on favourites for an away win at Ligue 1 strugglers Strasbourg.

After a terrible Champions League campaign which saw them crash out and not even secure a Europa League spot, Monaco have regrouped domestically and should continue their rich vein of form.

Leonardo Jardim’s side are unbeaten in their last 13 games in the French top flight and have scored at least two goals in their last ten outings in all competitions, averaging 2.7 per game in that run.

Frontman Stevan Jovetic has made the most of his chances since Radamel Falcao was injured last month. The Montenegro international has bagged four goals in his last three games and the bad news for Strasbourg is that the Colombian could return in this game.



Hovering above the bottom three, just three points ahead of relegation rivals Troyes, the hosts have won just one in six in the league.

They have not scored in their last three games, which include a cup defeat to lowly Chambly. Midfielder Jean-Eudes Aholou is their top scorer this season with just five goals.

Their home form has kept them afloat - six of their eight league wins have come in front of their own fans - but Monaco’s dominant strikeforce should ensure a high goal tally.

Recommendation

Over 2.5 goals

1pt 3-4 BetBright

Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com

