Europe Waasland-Beveren v Club Brugge

Goals look on the cards in Beveren

Free-scoring Brugge should play their part in a thriller

Club Brugge manager Ivan Leko
Club Brugge manager Ivan Leko
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Steve Davies

Pro-League 
FreeSports, 1.30pm Sunday

The Freethielstadion has seen 44 goals this season – 3.6 goals per game – and it's worth backing more of the same as Waasland-Beveren host free-scoring Brugge.

The visiting leaders have won only one of their last four but should enjoy taking on a defence who have shipped 43 goals this season.

Recommendation
Over 3.5 goals
1pt 13-8 Hills

Key stat
These two clubs started the weekend as the top scorers in Belgium.

