Goals look on the cards in Beveren
Free-scoring Brugge should play their part in a thriller
Pro-League
FreeSports, 1.30pm Sunday
The Freethielstadion has seen 44 goals this season – 3.6 goals per game – and it's worth backing more of the same as Waasland-Beveren host free-scoring Brugge.
The visiting leaders have won only one of their last four but should enjoy taking on a defence who have shipped 43 goals this season.
Recommendation
Over 3.5 goals
1pt 13-8 Hills
Key stat
These two clubs started the weekend as the top scorers in Belgium.
