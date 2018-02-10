Goals look on the cards in Beveren

Pro-League

FreeSports, 1.30pm Sunday

The Freethielstadion has seen 44 goals this season – 3.6 goals per game – and it's worth backing more of the same as Waasland-Beveren host free-scoring Brugge.

The visiting leaders have won only one of their last four but should enjoy taking on a defence who have shipped 43 goals this season.

Recommendation

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 13-8 Hills

Key stat

These two clubs started the weekend as the top scorers in Belgium.

