Goals are on the cards for Lazio and Verona
Serie A
BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Monday
Verona have not won on their last ten visits to Rome to play Lazio, with eight losses and two draws, and with only Benevento below them in the standings, they don’t exactly travel with hope.
Lazio have lost three in a row in Serie A but all those games produced three goals or more and another high-scoring contest is on the cards in the capital.
Recommendation
Over 3.5 goals
1pt 10-11 Hills
Key stat
There have been 36 goals in the last eight fixtures between these teams.
