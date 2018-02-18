Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Europe Lazio v Verona

Goals are on the cards for Lazio and Verona

Lazio's Ciro Immobile
Lazio's Ciro Immobile
Marco Rosi
1 of 1
By Steve Davies

Serie A 
BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Monday

Verona have not won on their last ten visits to Rome to play Lazio, with eight losses and two draws, and with only Benevento below them in the standings, they don’t exactly travel with hope.

Lazio have lost three in a row in Serie A but all those games produced three goals or more and another high-scoring contest is on the cards in the capital.

Recommendation
Over 3.5 goals
1pt 10-11 Hills

Key stat
There have been 36 goals in the last eight fixtures between these teams.

Serie A standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

There have been 36 goals in the last eight fixtures between these teams

Related stories

Basement-boys Cologne stand little chance at Bremen Home-loving Alaves have the beating of Betis Manchester City may have to be patient at Stoke Confident Shamrock Rovers look shaky at the back for Cork trip Spurs victory marred by injury to star striker Harry Kane
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets