Goals are on the cards for Lazio and Verona

Serie A

BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Monday



Verona have not won on their last ten visits to Rome to play Lazio, with eight losses and two draws, and with only Benevento below them in the standings, they don’t exactly travel with hope.

Lazio have lost three in a row in Serie A but all those games produced three goals or more and another high-scoring contest is on the cards in the capital.

Recommendation

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 10-11 Hills

Key stat

There have been 36 goals in the last eight fixtures between these teams.

Serie A standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport