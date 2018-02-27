Glovers can warm the hands of Yeovil faithful at Shrewsbury

Yeovil mascot Jolly Green Giant could have even more reason to smile

Football League Trophy semi-final

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 7.45pm Tuesday

Sky Bet League One highflyers Shrewsbury produced arguably their best away performance of the season at Charlton on Saturday, but it’s a dip at the New Meadow which gives Yeovil a decent chance of defying the odds in their Football League Trophy semi-final.

What the weather gods will inflict on the midweek fixture list is anyone's guess but we do know it’s going to be a bitterly cold night and the playing surface will be bone-hard, and that’s got to suit Yeovil.

There will be nerves around and the Shrews are struggling on their own patch, where they have managed a solitary 90-minute win in their last seven outings.

Sky Bet League One standings

Sky Bet League Two standings

Have no doubts, Paul Hurst’s men are a good side, one whose only three league defeats since November have come at the hands of in-form Blackburn, Rotherham and Plymouth. This is a team who managed two draws against West Ham last month and utterly outclassed Charlton at The Valley, winning 2-0.



Yeovil are well aware of the size of the task but they’ve enjoyed flexing their muscles against bigger teams this season – Darren Way’s side have come up against League One opponents on five occasions in cup competitions this season and not lost any of them.

Five of the Glovers' six ties in this tournament have been on home soil but their one road trip yielded an impressive 3-1 success at Exeter and they’ve lost only two of their last seven away games.

Don’t expect too many goals, especially with the stakes so high and conditions set to be treacherous. Ten of the Shrews’ last 13 on their own patch have produced no more than two goals.

Recommendation

Yeovil to qualify

1pt 16-5 BoyleSports

Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com

Team news

Shrewsbury

Right-back James Bolton damaged ankle ligaments at Charlton on Saturday. Junior Brown is out for the season, Sam Jones is ineligible.

Yeovil

Jake Gray joins Artur Krysiak, James Bailey, Dan Alfei, Nathan Smith and Marcus Barnes on the injured list. Ryan Seager and Lewis Wing are ineligible. Francois Zoko is available after a ban.

Key stat

Yeovil have not lost to League One opposition in five cup ties this season.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport