Gloucester v Saracens predictions and Premiership tips: Sarries can start to get their act together

Where to watch Gloucester v Saracens

Premiership Rugby TV, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Saracens +4

1pt Evs BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Gloucester v Saracens predictions

The tables have been turned at the start of the Premiership season as Gloucester, second-bottom last term, are flying high with two wins from two while champions Saracens are winless and pointless.

The Cherry & Whites have done no more than was expected of them having started as favourites at home to Harlequins and at Newcastle but failed to cover narrow handicaps.

But even that could be enough against Sarries on the form they have shown, having shipped 11 tries at Exeter in their opening match then lost at home to Bath last weekend.

Clearly Saracens are missing more players than most due to the Rugby World Cup and a lack of cohesion and familiarity has been evident in their performances.

There is still plenty of experience in their ranks, particularly in the backline, and dry conditions could help them put up more points this week after they managed totals of just 10 and 16 in their first two matches.

Gloucester have the power in their pack to give them an edge, although Sarries do have more squad depth than many of their Premiership rivals.

Last year's meetings were both close as Gloucester were edged out by two points on the opening day in a high-scoring clash at the StoneX, and Sarries then made it a double with a 19-16 victory at Kingsholm in January.

Things should start clicking for Saracens soon after two defeats and two weeks working to cut out their errors, and they can make the best of a four-point handicap. Gloucester have failed to cover lines of three and five points in their two fixtures this season.

