Gladbach can continue charge up the Bundesliga table
Champions League qualification remains a possibility
Bundesliga
BT Sport 3, 7.30pm Friday
Borussia Moenchengladbach ended a run of four successive defeats with a 1-0 victory at Hannover on Saturday and they can follow up with a home win over lowly Werder Bremen who have won just twice on the road this season.
Champions League qualification remains a possibility for Gladbach, who defeated Bremen 2-0 at the Weserstadion in October.
Recommendation
Borussia Monchengladbach
1pt 11-12 188 Bet
Key stat
Bremen have lost four of their last five away games.
