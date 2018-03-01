Gladbach can continue charge up the Bundesliga table

Bundesliga

BT Sport 3, 7.30pm Friday

Borussia Moenchengladbach ended a run of four successive defeats with a 1-0 victory at Hannover on Saturday and they can follow up with a home win over lowly Werder Bremen who have won just twice on the road this season.

Champions League qualification remains a possibility for Gladbach, who defeated Bremen 2-0 at the Weserstadion in October.

Recommendation

Borussia Monchengladbach

1pt 11-12 188 Bet

Key stat

Bremen have lost four of their last five away games.

