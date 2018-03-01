Racing Post Home
Europe Monchengladbach v Bremen

Gladbach can continue charge up the Bundesliga table

Champions League qualification remains a possibility

Borussia Monchengladbach celebrate a goal
Borussia Monchengladbach celebrate a goal
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Bundesliga 
BT Sport 3, 7.30pm Friday

Borussia Moenchengladbach ended a run of four successive defeats with a 1-0 victory at Hannover on Saturday and they can follow up with a home win over lowly Werder Bremen who have won just twice on the road this season.

Champions League qualification remains a possibility for Gladbach, who defeated Bremen 2-0 at the Weserstadion in October.

Recommendation
Borussia Monchengladbach
1pt 11-12 188 Bet

Key stat
Bremen have lost four of their last five away games.

Bundesliga standings

