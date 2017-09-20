Getafe unlikely to be fazed by trip to Celta Vigo

La Liga

Sky Sports red button, 8pm Thursday

Newly-promoted Getafe have had a tough start to life back in La Liga but they have looked good enough in all four games to suggest they can avoid defeat at Celta Vigo.

The Madrid club, promoted from the Segunda Division via the playoffs, have already ticked off matches against Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona so four points has to be as good as they dared hoped for at this stage.

For a while against Barca it looked as though they could do better than that – they were leading the Catalan giants until the 62nd minute but eventually succumbed to a 2-1 loss.

They’ve yet to concede a goal in the first hour of any match and are showing an organisation and discipline which is going to make them hard to shift.

Read more

La Liga previews

The one negative from the Barca game was an injury to Japan midfielder Gaku Shibasaki, who misses the trip to Vigo.

But Getafe will be confident going to the Balaidos, where the atmosphere is so poor this term that it has cost Celta in their pocket.

The Galician club has been fined because the ground was barely half full for the visits of Real Sociedad and Alaves and it may well be a similar story for this fixture.

That plays into Getafe's hands, as does the fact that neither John Guidetti nor Turkish starlet Emre Mor are yet 100 per cent fit and firing for the home side.

Celta have lost nine of their last 11 in the league – though Europa League distractions were partly to blame for last season’s disintegration – and they have kept only one clean sheet in 11 games.

Thus far they have managed a 1-0 win against Alaves and three one-goal defeats. They’ve scored in all four games but coach Juan Carlos Unzue clearly hasn’t found a working formula defensively.

Recommendation

Getafe or draw double chance

3pts 23-20 bet365

Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com



Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport