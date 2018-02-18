Getafe's defence hold key to victory over Celta

La Liga

Getafe and Celta Vigo have plenty of work to do if they are to play in the Europa League next season and it could be the Madrid outfit who boost their chances on Monday.

Getafe would overtake Celta in the Spanish standings if they take the three points and their solid defence provides them with a decent opportunity, particularly as their confidence should have been boosted by holding Barcelona to a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou last week.

They are unbeaten in five matches, but their progress has been curtailed by four successive draws.

However, five clean sheets in their last six home matches is a good foundation on which to mount a fight to get out of that rut and Celta will be conscious of the fact that their opponents have not lost in their last eight La Liga home matches.

Vigo should still have the ability to cause them problems, though.

Striker Iago Aspas struggled to make an impression in a two-year spell at Liverpool, but he is having another strong season with 15 goals and he forms an excellent partnership with Uruguayan Maxi Gomez, who has made a big impression in his first season at the club with 12 goals.

However, the issues are at the other end as they have conceded at least twice in eight of their 12 away league games and have kept just two clean sheets in their last 17 La Liga outings.

While 16 of Celta's last 17 away matches have featured at least three goals, enthusiasm for that bet is tempered by ten of Celta's last 11 featuring fewer than three.

Getafe are set to be busy keeping an eye on the Celta attack, but they have the ability to come through and their direct style is likely to give the visitors plenty of food for thought.

