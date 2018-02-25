Racing Post Home
Football Istanbul Basaksehir v Genclerbirligi

Get with Genclerbirligi to keep it close

Favourites may not have it all their own way

Emmanuel Adebayor shields the ball
Emmanuel Adebayor shields the ball
Aitor Alcalde
1 of 1
By Mark Langdon

Istanbul Basaksehir v Genclerbirligi 
5pm Monday

Istanbul Basaksehir will return to the top of the Turkish Super Lig with a win over Genclerbirligi but the highflyers may not have things all their own way despite being a short price for maximum points.

Basaksehir have triumphed in six of their last eight league matches and are particularly strong at home despite a 2-0 defeat to Fenerbahce last time out in front of their own supporters.

The hosts had won six in a row in Istanbul prior to that and have a number of big-name players including Emmanuel Adebayor, Arda Turan and Gael Clichy.

However, Genclerbirligi can be dangerous customers and, on shots-on-target ratio at least, are seen as the the strongest side in Turkey outside of the traditional big three of Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray and upstarts Basaksehir.

Genclerbirligi grabbed a 2-2 draw at Fenerbahce in their last away game and have scored in seven of their last eight road encounters.

Umit Ozat's men don't win often win on their travels - they have one victory in 11 away games in the Super Lig - but they are unbeaten in four fixtures outside of Ankara.

Recommendation
Genclerbirligi +1 on Asian handicap
1pt 15-14 188Bet

Turkish Super Lig standings

Today's top sports betting stories

