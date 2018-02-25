Get with Genclerbirligi to keep it close
Favourites may not have it all their own way
Istanbul Basaksehir v Genclerbirligi
5pm Monday
Istanbul Basaksehir will return to the top of the Turkish Super Lig with a win over Genclerbirligi but the highflyers may not have things all their own way despite being a short price for maximum points.
Basaksehir have triumphed in six of their last eight league matches and are particularly strong at home despite a 2-0 defeat to Fenerbahce last time out in front of their own supporters.
The hosts had won six in a row in Istanbul prior to that and have a number of big-name players including Emmanuel Adebayor, Arda Turan and Gael Clichy.
However, Genclerbirligi can be dangerous customers and, on shots-on-target ratio at least, are seen as the the strongest side in Turkey outside of the traditional big three of Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray and upstarts Basaksehir.
Genclerbirligi grabbed a 2-2 draw at Fenerbahce in their last away game and have scored in seven of their last eight road encounters.
Umit Ozat's men don't win often win on their travels - they have one victory in 11 away games in the Super Lig - but they are unbeaten in four fixtures outside of Ankara.
Recommendation
Genclerbirligi +1 on Asian handicap
