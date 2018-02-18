George Groves 1-2 for Muhammad Ali Trophy

George Groves is 1-2 with bet365 to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy after he beat Chris Eubank jnr in their World Boxing Super Series semi-final in Manchester on Saturday night, but is a doubt for the final after dislocating his shoulder in a frantic final round.

Eubank had been a popular bet with punters, but he never looked comfortable during an erratic performance where he struggled to cope with Groves's superior jab and power and was often made to look like an amateur.

A clash of heads in the third round left Eubank with a deep cut on his right eye, and he later blamed a lack of vision for reckless tactics which left him swinging at fresh air for most of the fight as he struggled to close the distance on Groves.



Eubank, unaware that Groves had injured his shoulder, poured on the pressure in the final round but it was too little too late. The three judges gave it to Groves by five, four and two rounds and Chris Eubank snr admitted it was a fair result.

Groves was immediately taken to hospital where the shoulder was 'popped' back into place, but he will not know if he needs surgery for another few days.



The second semi-final takes place in Germany on February 24, when Liverpool's Callum Smith travels to Germany to take on Jurgen Brahmer - Smith is a 1-6 favourite.

Eubank has said he would like to step in if Groves's injury keeps him out of the final on June 2, but Groves is determined to be involved.

"If the date needs to be changed I'm sure the tournament would decide it is better to delay it to get me into the final because it wouldn't be the same," Groves told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It is vitally important to me to go on and achieve what is now the dream of winning the World Boxing Super Series."

