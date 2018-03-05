Genuine contenders Barcelona look a nice price
La Liga leaders have plenty of star quality
Manager
Ernesto Valverde.
How they qualified
A 3-0 win over Juventus on matchday one set Barcelona up for a comfortable passage through. No side shipped fewer goals, with the Catalans conceding just once in six fixtures.
Transfer action
Philippe Coutinho arrived for a club-record fee but is not available in the Champions League. Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina can feature but Gerard Deulofeu, Javier Mascherano, Rafinha and Arda Turan have moved on.
Last-16 first leg
Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1
Willian gave Chelsea the lead with a lovely curling shot but Lionel Messi scored his first goal against Chelsea in eight attempts to level up the scores heading to Camp Nou.
Prospects
Barca could have had it easier in the draw but they will fancy their chances of overcoming Chelsea with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack. They are genuine contenders and not a bad price either considering their obvious qualities.
