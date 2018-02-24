Gattuso's rejuvenated Milan set to conquer Roma

BT Sport, from 11.30am Sunday

Crotone v Spal BT Sport 3, 11.30am

Three successive defeats to nil have seen Spal get detached from safety but they can stop the rot by getting a point at the team immediately above them.

Crotone blew their chance of opening up a gap with the bottom three by losing at Benevento last weekend while Spal have to be heartened by the manner of their 1-0 loss at leaders Napoli.

Recommendation

Draw

1pt 11-5 general

Key stat

Crotone have scored only three goals in their last six home matches.

Sassuolo v Lazio BT Sport 3, 2pm

Sassuolo will be hoping Lazio are jaded after Europa League action on Thursday, although the Rome side were barely tested by Steaua.

The hosts have little going for them – they’ve won only twice at home this season and are currently on a run of no wins in seven. Lazio, who got back to winning ways last Sunday, can increase their woes.

Recommendation

Lazio to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 17-10 Betfred, Betway, BoyleSports

Key stat

Sassuolo have scored just two goals in their last six Serie A matches.

Juventus v Atalanta BT Sport 3, 5pm

As one of four sides to have taken points off Juventus this season Atalanta have shown they are capable, but the champions are fancied to land a seventh straight Serie A success to nil.

It’s a double-header – the teams meet again in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday – and Juve can draw first blood against an Atalanta team who went through the mill against Dortmund before exiting the Europa League on Thursday.

Recommendation

Juventus to win to nil

1pt 23-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Key stat

Juventus have won their last six Serie A matches to nil.

Roma v Milan BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

With 16 points from their last 18 Milan have been transformed under Gennaro Gattuso and can maintain their revival at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma’s limitations were exposed by a 2-1 defeat away to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and they’ve failed to win eight of their last 11 matches.

Recommendation

Milan draw no bet

1pt 9-4 Betfair

Key stat

Milan are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions.

