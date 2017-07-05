Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
BKO Columnists Team news

Gatland sticks with winning formula

Lions unchanged for deciding Test at Eden Park

Lions coach Warren Gatland looks on during a training session
Lions coach Warren Gatland looks on during a training session
David Rogers
1 of 1
By Mark Langdon

Third Test
8.35am Saturday

Warren Gatland has named an unchanged British & Irish Lions line-up for the deciding third Test against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Skipper Sam Warburton will lead the Lions into battle as Gatland sticks with the side who won 24-21 on Saturday.

New Zealand, 12-point handicap favourites, hand a first start and just a second cap to 20-year-old full-back Jordie Barrett.

Ngani Laumape is also handed a first start by All Blacks coach Steve Hansen as a replacement for the suspended Sonny Bill Williams, who saw red in last week’s second Test defeat. Julian Savea is selected on the left wing.

New Zealand: J Barrett; I Dagg, A Lienert-Brown, N Laumape, J Savea; B Barrett, A Smith; J Moody, C Taylor, O Franks, B Retallick, S Whitelock, J Kaino, S Cane, K Read (c).
Replacements: N Harris, W Crockett, C Faumuina, S Barrett, A Savea, TJ Perenara, A Cruden, M Fekitoa.

British & Irish Lions: L Williams; A Watson, J Davies, O Farrell, E Daly; J Sexton, C Murray; M Vunipola, J George, T Furlong, M Itoje, A W Jones, S Warburton (c), S O’Brien, T Faletau.
Replacements: K Owens, J McGrath, K Sinckler, C Lawes, CJ Stander, R Webb, B Te’o, J Nowell.

New Zealand, 12-point handicap favourites, hand a first start and just a second cap to 20-year-old full-back Jordie Barrett
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets