Gatland sticks with winning formula

Lions coach Warren Gatland looks on during a training session

Third Test

8.35am Saturday

Warren Gatland has named an unchanged British & Irish Lions line-up for the deciding third Test against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Skipper Sam Warburton will lead the Lions into battle as Gatland sticks with the side who won 24-21 on Saturday.

New Zealand, 12-point handicap favourites, hand a first start and just a second cap to 20-year-old full-back Jordie Barrett.

Ngani Laumape is also handed a first start by All Blacks coach Steve Hansen as a replacement for the suspended Sonny Bill Williams, who saw red in last week’s second Test defeat. Julian Savea is selected on the left wing.

New Zealand: J Barrett; I Dagg, A Lienert-Brown, N Laumape, J Savea; B Barrett, A Smith; J Moody, C Taylor, O Franks, B Retallick, S Whitelock, J Kaino, S Cane, K Read (c).

Replacements: N Harris, W Crockett, C Faumuina, S Barrett, A Savea, TJ Perenara, A Cruden, M Fekitoa.

British & Irish Lions: L Williams; A Watson, J Davies, O Farrell, E Daly; J Sexton, C Murray; M Vunipola, J George, T Furlong, M Itoje, A W Jones, S Warburton (c), S O’Brien, T Faletau.

Replacements: K Owens, J McGrath, K Sinckler, C Lawes, CJ Stander, R Webb, B Te’o, J Nowell.