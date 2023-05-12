Weekend hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Clare can continue impressive form

Best bets

Clare to win by one to three points v Waterford

GAA Go, 6pm Saturday

1pt 4-1 BoyleSports

Aidan McCarthy to be named GAA Go Man of the Match

1pt 9-1 Paddy Power

Under 2.5 goals

2pts 13-8 BoyleSports

Weekend hurling predictions

Waterford v Clare

After a spirited performance against Limerick in the first round of the Munster Championship, Waterford proved disappointing against Cork a fortnight ago, providing little resistance when losing by nine points.

They now face a Clare team who look to have picked up where they left off in last season's Munster campaign, putting in two commendable performances against Tipperary and Limerick. They showed a lot of grit and their trademark flair as they broke Limerick's 11-game unbeaten run in Munster and inflicted a first defeat on John Kiely's men since the All-Ireland semi-final in 2019.

Their forward line seems to have an ideal mix of skill, physicality and creativity led by Aidan McCarthy, Tony Kelly and Peter Duggan. They have the ammunition to have a big say in the provincial series and potentially the All-Ireland, and they should have too much scoring power to be restricted by Waterford's defensive system.

Their opening game against Tipperary was also full of promise as they had to contend with giving away three cheap goals at crucial times before losing out by only five points to a revitalised side who are strong contenders for silverware this season themselves.

This Waterford team are sure to kick on given this is last-chance saloon territory but Clare should prevail. A cagey game can be anticipated as Waterford don't tend to concede many goals, while Aidan McCarthy might be worth a punt for individual honours given he looks at the peak of his powers and would rival any forward in Ireland in his current mood.

