Weekend hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Clare travelling well ahead of clash with Cork

Best bets

Clare to win

3pts Evs BoyleSports

Over 53.5 total points in Clare v Cork

2pts 5-6 Paddy Power

Tipperary +4

2pts 10-11 Paddy Power

Clare to win All-Ireland

1pt 8-1 Paddy Power

Clare to reach All-Ireland final

1pt 11-4 Paddy Power

Weekend hurling predictions

Clare v Cork

Cusack Park plays host to what is essentially a de facto Munster semi-final between Clare and Cork - and it is the hosts who look to be building a strong panel for a meaningful tilt at All-Ireland glory this season.

While Waterford undoubtedly underperformed against the Banner County last time out, it was still hard to not be impressed by how Clare put them to the sword in the second half as Tony Kelly, Diarmuid Ryan and Ian Galvin hit top gear.

They were unfortunate to concede three poor goals in their sole defeat so far against Tipperary but showed immense grit to topple Limerick in their next game after that opening defeat.

Cork eked out a draw against Tipperary in round three, but they were perhaps flattered by that result as Tipp had ample opportunities to put the game beyond the Rebel County and some well-taken goals at crucial stages managed to keep them in it.

Clare look like they mean business this season and could have too much for Cork in what should be a high-scoring game given the scoring talent on display. The impression the Banner county have made so far makes me think their odds for All-Ireland glory look too big and win here could really catapult them to being the team to beat this season, especially given there is a remote possibility that Limerick could exit the championship this weekend.

Tipperary v Limerick

All-Ireland champions Limerick have had three weeks to lick their wounds following their first defeat since 2019, but Tipperary have been progressing well of late and can offer some stern resistance in Thurles.

Tipp have impressed this year in both the league and their Munster campaign, and they should have beaten Cork last time out.

Their high-octane style of play will likely ensure this will be a thrilling contest against a Limerick side who experienced a big setback when Sean Finn earlier this month when was ruled out for the rest of the season.

They won't have that air of invincibility about them since coming up short against Clare three weeks ago, and Tipperary will relish the potential prospect of knocking them out of this year's championship.

Jason Forde, Jake Morris and Noel McGrath are looking as good as ever and Tipp could also spring something from the bench with the likes of Seamus Callanan and John McGrath waiting in the wings.

This will go down right to the wire and Tipperary look to have been underrated. They have become a capable side under the guidance of Liam Cahill and look an attractive proposition on the handicap.

