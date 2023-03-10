Weekend hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Waterford overpriced to topple the Premier

Best bets

Waterford

3pts 7-4 BoyleSports

Antrim -4

2pts Evs Paddy Power

Clare v Galway draw

1pt 9-1 BoyleSports

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Tipperary v Waterford

TG4, 7.15pm Saturday

The bookmakers look to be underestimating Waterford for their trip to Tipperary, though admittedly they have been solid rather than spectacular in their league campaign.

Antrim ran them close last week for large parts of the contest before the Deise finished with a flourish to end up eight points to the good. Many will decide the manner in which the game played out reflects poorly on Waterford given they couldn’t shake off a 14-men Antrim until the closing stages, but Antrim have caused similar problems for Dublin and Kilkenny in recent weeks and they continue to be an underrated outfit.

Austin Gleeson is surely in line to be in the starting 15 after his pivotal cameo from the bench two weeks ago and they are set to regain the services of Stephen Bennett who is returning from suspension. They are steadily improving under Davy Fitzgerald and this contest is much more of a 50-50 than the odds suggest.

Antrim v Laois

1pm Sunday

Antrim have been running the likes of Kilkenny, Dublin and Waterford close during their league campaign and they should have too much for Laois if they can maintain their standard of performance.

They went in two points up at half-time against Waterford last time out and were level with ten minutes to go but had a penalty saved late on and were subjected to late flurry of unanswered points from the Deise men.

They have been more competitive and their form stacks up better than that of Laois - they should be too good for the O'Moore county.

Clare v Galway

TG4, 1.45pm Sunday

Clare were desperately disappointing in their limp display against Limerick four weeks ago but, after bringing on Tony Kelly, John Conlon and Peter Duggan, they inflicted an unmerciful 22-point beating upon Wexford two weeks ago.

Galway have faced tough assignments in their last two matches when pitted against Cork and Limerick but have acquitted themselves well and are likely to welcome Conor Whelan back to the fold from the outset after he was introduced at half-time against Limerick.

This should be a tight affair as Galway have the required physicality to deal with Clare's large presences throughout the field such as Conlon and Duggan, who other teams seem to struggle with. A draw looks a distinct possibility.

Follow us on Twitter