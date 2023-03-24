Weekend hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Kilkenny to prove difficult to break down

Best bets

Tipperary to score over 23.5 points

3pts 5-6 Paddy Power

Tipperary to score over 1.5 goals

1.5pts 7-4 BoyleSports

Under 50.5 points in Kilkenny v Cork

4pts 5-6 Paddy Power

Under 2.5 goals in Kilkenny v Cork

2pts Evens Paddy Power

Limerick v Tipperary

7.30pm Saturday, TG4

This looks an intriguing clash between an in-form Tipperary and a Limerick team who are building a head of steam leading up to the championship.

Tipperary have been racking up big scores in the league, including a haul of 4-28 and 4-23 in their two most recent outings. They have scored an average of 34.4 across their five league games and while that stat may be padded given they have faced lesser opposition than they will on Saturday, they still managed to put up 35 points against Waterford and 30 against Kilkenny.

Jake Morris, Gearoid O'Connor and Jason Forde are scoring freely and John McGrath returned to the fold last weekend against Antrim, landing six points from play.

Limerick have been notably solid at the back during the group stage but Tipperary's firepower up front and their recent propensity for scoring goals - ten in their last three matches - should allow them to pass 23.5 total points. Backing the Premier County to score at least two goals looks worth an interest too given the generous odds on offer.

Kilkenny v Cork

4pm Sunday, TG4

In contrast to the other semi-final, this could be a more cagey, low-scoring affair as Kilkenny are likely to prove difficult to break down in Nowlan Park against a Cork team who have impressed on their unbeaten run through the group stage.

Kilkenny have conceded only 20 points on average during the league, and much of that damage was done by Tipperary when they put in an uncharacteristically flat performance in the first half. They limited Waterford to just 16 points last weekend and look resolute in defence and well equipped to deal with whatever is thrown their way on Sunday.

New manager Derek Lyng has opted to deploy the versatile Padraig Walsh in the backs after he spent last season at half-forward and that has added more solidity to their defence.

Cork haven't been shooting the lights out in their group either, averaging 26 points per game, but a large portion of that was courtesy of a 36-point haul against Galway when the Tribesmen had to play the entire second half with 14 men.

Kilkenny seemed to also lack a potent goal threat during their group stage, when they failed to hit the net in two of their matches and managed four in their other three. However, they have also conceded only four in their five games so Cork might find it difficult to find the necessary space in their full-back line that their running game requires.

