Weekend hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Tipperary can build on strong league showing
Free GAA tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's hurling action, including Clare v Tipperary and Galway v Wexford
Best bets
Tipperary to win
3pts 11-10 Paddy Power, BoyleSports
Tipperary -2
2pts 9-5 Paddy Power
Wexford +6
3pts 10-11 Paddy Power
Galway v Wexford
4.30pm Saturday
Wexford seem to have been underestimated by bookmakers for their Leinster opener at Galway, especially considering they tend to be quite hard to beat in the provincial round and ground out a draw against Galway in the first round of last season's Championship.
If Wexford aces Lee Chin and Conor McDonald are on song then this game could go down to the wire. Wexford are always difficult to shake off in big games and Galway don't have a settled starting 15 yet, so the visitors appeal with a six-point start on the handicap.
Galway experimented with different players in their league campaign and could be still finding their feet in the opening rounds, which gives Wexford a decent chance of running them close here.
Clare v Tipperary
4pm Sunday
Tipperary ran All-Ireland favourites Limerick relatively close in the league semi-finals and could prove too good for Clare.
Clare's form has been sporadic this year, having put in lacklustre displays against Limerick and Galway after looking impressive when racking up a big score against Wexford.
They really stepped it up in the Munster Championship last season but they face a tough opener against a Tipperary side who scored freely in the group stage of the league.
Tipp put up scores of 4-28 and 4-23 in their final two group games against Antrim and Waterford, and scored an average of 34.4 points across their five outings prior to encountering Limerick's watertight defence.
They have also displayed a formidable potency in front of goal, scoring ten in their final three league matches, and it is difficult to see Clare keeping them quiet.
