Weekend Gaelic football predictions and GAA betting tips: Get on Tyrone to cause an upset at 5-2

Best bets

Kerry

5pts 1-2 general

Tyrone

4pts 5-2 general

Tyrone -3

2pts 13-2 Paddy Power

Sligo-Sligo double result

1pt 10-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Meath to score under 22.5 points

3pts Evs Boylesports

Waterford +10

2pts 5-4 Paddy Power

Weekend Gaelic football predictions

Kerry v Mayo

3pm Saturday - GAAGO

The new All-Ireland series starts this weekend and what a blockbuster beginning we have at Fitzgerald Stadium, where defending champions Kerry welcome league champions Mayo.

Usually Kerry are overrated by bookmakers but this looks one of those rare occasions when they might be underrated and overpriced. The 1-2 about the hosts winning in 70 minutes is surprisingly generous.

Mayo may have got the better of Kerry in the league this spring, but Kerry have won the last five championship clashes between the sides and the form of Tony Brosnan adds even more firepower to an attack that was already the most powerful in the business.

Mayo have had plenty of time to recover from their Connacht exit to Roscommon but their full-back line is unconvincing.

The problem with the three-point handicap is that Mayo are a tenacious side who rarely throw in the towel so Kerry could be convincing but still win by only two or three points. Play it safe and back them to win in 70 minutes.

Galway v Tyrone

5.15pm Saturday - GAAGO

If there is to be a shock in the opening round of the All-Ireland series it could come from Tyrone, who look way overpriced for the trip west to tackle Galway.

Although Tyrone were dumped out of Ulster by a pretty poor Monaghan side, the 2021 champions scored 1-18 there and 1-14 of that came from play. They looked the better side and were hit with a sucker punch in the shape of a late Ryan O'Toole goal deep into stoppage time.

It's entirely possible that Tyrone didn't treat that provincial tie as do-or-die either. There was an open feel to it with scores coming thick and fast and had it been a knockout clash in the All-Ireland series, the result may have been very different.

Galway edged out Tyrone when the sides met in the league but the Ulster side beat Kerry, Monaghan and Armagh in their final three outings.

Tyrone have pace up front and an inside forward line of Darren McCurry and Darragh Canavan could do real damage.

Tyrone are dark horses for the tile and 5-2 is more than fair about them starting that journey successfully. Indeed, a little nibble on them at 13-2 to win by four or more points is hard to resist as well.

Waterford v Meath

6.30pm Saturday

Meath pulled away for an easy victory at home to Tipperary in round one of the Tailteann Cup last Saturday but they have been hit with further injuries and the impressive Jack O'Connor is the latest addition to that growing list.

Shane Walsh won't be back either, or Jack Flynn, so Meath will have a lot of inexperienced players on the pitch for the visit to Fraher Field.

They ought to outclass Waterford but a ten-point handicap looks big and the home side can stick within that total. The other bet that appeals is for Meath to score 22 points or fewer at evens.

Sligo v Kildare

2.30pm Sunday

Sligo are probably the worst side involved in the All-Ireland series but they don't look as inferior to Kildare as the betting suggests and the 10-1 about them leading at half-time and full-time is too big to go unbacked.

Kildare could have too much firepower up front when it comes to the crunch but Sligo have the potential to give them a real fright and seem overpriced.

Follow us on Twitter