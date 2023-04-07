Racing Post logo
GAA tips

Weekend Gaelic Football predictions and GAA betting tips: Armagh can cut loose

Rory Grugan is one of Armagh's biggest assets in attack
Armagh attacker Rory GruganCredit: Seb Daly

Best bets

Armagh over 1.5 goals
3pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Mayo -3
3pts10-11 Paddy Power

Weekend Gaelic football predictions

Armagh v Antrim

5pm Saturday, BBC NI

There were flashes of promise from Antrim under Andy McEntee in Division 3 of the league and a shock 1-17 to 2-12 success over subsequent champions Cavan has increased hope of an upset in their Ulster championship opener against Armagh. 

But the fact of the matter is that Antrim lost five of their seven games in Division 3 and Longford scored 3-17 and beat them by five. 

Armagh are a class above Antrim and should win by double figures. Backing them to defy a nine-point handicap would be a perfectly reasonable bet, but the hosts can also backed at odds-against to score two goals or more and that makes more appeal. 

Antrim conceded four goals against Westmeath and 14 in all during the league so the floodgates could open here. 

Mayo v Roscommon

4pm Sunday, RTE

There is a theory that Mayo will be feeling the effects of last weekend's league final victory over Galway, but that is probably reflected too much into their price against Roscommon and a three-point handicap looks lenient given they are on home soil. This is a Mayo side going places and they can carry on their smart league form into the Connacht championship. 

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 7 April 2023Last updated 16:27, 7 April 2023
