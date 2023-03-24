Weekend Gaelic football predictions and GAA betting tips: Cork to take advantage of weakened Derry
Best bets
Over 28.5 points in Tyrone v Armagh
3pts Evs BoyleSports
Cork -1
4pts 6-5 general
Kildare -1
3pts 5-6 BoyleSports
Weekend Gaelic football predictions
Tyrone v Armagh
1.45pm Sunday
Survival is at stake at Healy Park on Sunday, and Armagh need to beat Tyrone to keep their seat at the top table.
Tyrone scored 2-15 in their win over Monaghan and 1-15 against Kerry in round six so the total points spread looks too low at 28.5 points.
Armagh scored only 1-6 last week and coughed up a big lead to Galway, but conditions were poor and Kieran McGeeney may well give his troops more freedom this time.
This could be more open than many people seem to think and the best bet on the coupon is for 29 points or more to be scored.
Cork v Derry
2pm Sunday
Derry have their work done in Division 2. They have already beaten Dublin and secured promotion to the top flight so expect Rory Gallagher to rest quite a few of his first team for the visit to Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
There is little to be gained from fielding a full-strength side with a league final appearance and the Ulster championship on the horizon.
Cork will be keen to end the campaign with a bang and ought to to rack up a decent tally. Take full advantage of the 6-5 available about the Rebels winning by two points or more. It could be far more comfortable than that if Gallagher, as expected, uses this as an opportunity to get game time into his squad.
Kildare v Meath
2pm Sunday
Meath were naive against Dublin last weekend and it is hard to see them turning things around and getting a much-needed victory over Kildare at Newbridge. The hosts should be a lot shorter than they are.
Shane Walsh's injury is a big loss to the Royals attack and Kildare are just that little bit further down the line than their Leinster neighbours.
Even on a line through Limerick, Kildare ought to be much shorter in the market and backing them at a shade of odds-on to defy a one-point handicap is one of the best bets of the weekend.
