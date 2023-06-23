Weekend football predictions and GAA betting tips: take Tyrone to live up to potential

Best bets

Tyrone -1

5pts 5-6 general

Tyrone -6

2pts 9-2 Boylesports

Mayo

2pts 11-8 Boylesports

Kildare

2pts 13-8 general

Under 33.5 points in Cork v Roscommon

2pts 11-10 Boylesports

Weekend football predictions

Kildare v Monaghan

4.45pm Saturday - GAAGO

Of all the markets for the preliminary quarter-finals, the biggest surprise is to see Monaghan so short for their clash with Kildare.

The Farney Army look a pale shadow of their former selves and it could be the end of the road for a few of their longest serving soldiers. There was no fluke about Kildare's win over Roscommon last weekend and they ought to be favourites for this clash so 13-8 is superb value.

Cork v Roscommon

2pm Saturday - GAAGO

Only one of Cork's four championship outings in 2023 has featured more than 33 points in total, and they have scored only two goals, so the scoring could be lower than expected when Roscommon visit Pairc Ui Chaoimh for the first of the preliminary quarter-finals on Saturday.

The total points line is 33.5 and that seems on the high side, especially with Kevin Walsh's defensive work really starting to shine through with Cork. They frustrated Mayo last Sunday and they could do likewise to Roscommon here.

There is a temptation to side with the Rebels in the 70-minute win market but backing under 33.5 points seems a safer play.

Donegal v Tyrone

7pm Saturday - GAAGO

Paddy Carr departed Donegal in the spring and Michael Murphy is no longer around to dig them out of holes, so it looked as if a wretched year was in store for the champions of 1992 and 2012.

They have managed to turn things around, though, and victory over Monaghan last weekend sealed a slot in the knockout stages, but that looks set to be where the journey ends.

Tyrone have done a lot of huffing and puffing of late without showing anything close to their potential, but last Sunday's scare is exactly the kick up the backside they needed.

They were just a few inches away from being dumped out of the championship as John Heslin's late free didn't curl sufficiently to raise a white flag, so Tyrone survived.

There were glimpses of brilliance from Tyrone in the league, and they should have beaten Monaghan easily in the Ulster championship, so the talent is there.

Donegal in Ballybofey is the perfect draw for Tyrone. They have the potential to exploit a fragile defence unit, just as Derry did earlier in the year, and with Darren McCurry returning to join Darragh Canavan in the inside forward line, it's hard to see how Donegal can win this game.

Indeed, it would be no surprise if Tyrone were to win by a double-figure margin so it could be worth backing them to defy a six-point handicap at 9-2.

Galway v Mayo

3pm Sunday, RTE1

Some seem to think this is the worst possible draw for Mayo, but it could be argued that a trip to the seaside to face Galway in Salthill could make their season rather than break it.

Mayo are best when their backs are against the wall and they look terrific value at 11-8 to beat their Connacht rivals, who didn't impress at all against Armagh.

It is worth remembering that Mayo already have a big win over Galway on their cv for 2023. That was the Division 1 league decider at Croke Park, which they won convincingly by three points - 0-14 to 0-11. Expect a similar outcome here.

