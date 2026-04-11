Weekend All-Ireland Football Championship predictions and GAA betting tips: Armagh can make a fast start

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Best bets

Mayo over 2.5 goals

2pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Armagh -3

3pts 10-11 general

Allianz Football League Final predictions

London vs Mayo

2.30pm Saturday, GAA+

Roscommon were the visitors to Ruislip for last year's Connacht opener, where hosts London conceded 2-26 in a 19-point defeat, and Mayo could do something similar 12 months on.

Galway scored five goals against them in the 2024 championship opener, so it seems quite generous that you can get odds-against about three or more Mayo goals.

This is a new-look Mayo attack, fresh and pacy with Cian McHale, Paul Towey and Hugh O'Loughlin adding to the classy Ryan O'Donoghue in attack. They could be out of sight early and goals are the key to that.

Armagh vs Tyrone

4.15pm Sunday, RTE, BBC NI

There seems to be a huge gulf in class between Armagh and Tyrone and that is not necessarily reflected in the handicap market for their Ulster opener at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday. These are two teams going in different directions.

The handicap has been set at three points, whereas five would have been my estimate, especially with Armagh having home advantage.

Armagh's league position didn't do their campaign justice and they particularly impressed in their defeat against Donegal in round four. They played a lovely brand of football that day, especially in the second half, and would have snatched something had they not hit the post with a late penalty.

Tyrone look all over the place. So much so that they were lucky to survive in Division Two having won only two of their seven outings. Those wins were against Cavan and Offaly, so it would be foolish to give them too much credit for that.

Malachy O'Rourke is a terrific manager with a proven track record in Ulster, but Tyrone does not seem like a happy camp and Armagh could inflict further pain on them.

Armagh have not won an Ulster title since 2008, so do not expect Kieran McGeeney to treat the provincial championship like a test run for the All-Ireland series. He will want to win it and end that 18-year drought.

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