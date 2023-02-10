Hurling predictions and GAA betting tips: Kilkenny will be hard to turn over in Nowlan Park

Best bets

Waterford -13

3pts 21-20 BoyleSports

Draw in Limerick v Clare

1pt 9-1 Paddy Power

Kilkenny

3pts 11-8 BoyleSports

Laois v Waterford

TG4, 5pm Saturday

Waterford got embroiled in an intense battle last weekend with Dublin and Davy Fitzgerald’s side will feel aggrieved they didn’t manage to see out the contest as they were in the ascendency for large parts of the drawn match.

They had to play the last 15 minutes with 13 men after Jack Fagan and Stephen Bennett were sent to the line, and were still two points ahead in stoppage time. Bennett is suspended this weekend for their clash with Laois but Deise fans would have been encouraged by the introduction of Dessie Hutchinson and Austin Gleeson in the second half and both look set to be in the starting 15 against the O’Moore county.

Laois were outclassed by Tipperary last week when losing by 20 points and Waterford are unlikely to show any mercy on Saturday as they look to ensure they get their first win on the board.

Limerick v Clare

RTE 2, 7pm Saturday

Although many pundits question the value of the league, Cork and Limerick served up an exceptional clash last weekend which was as competitive a contest as one could hope to see all season. This weekend’s showdown is unlikely to be any different as Clare head to the Gaelic Grounds to face Limerick in a repeat of last year’s epic Munster Final.

We have the benefit of Limerick’s starting line-up at this stage as they habitually reveal it on the Thursday night and they are set to line out with nine of their regulars including Cian Lynch, Gearoid Hegarty and Kyle Hayes.

Clare were dominant against Westmeath last week with the returning Aidan McCarthy and Mark Rodgers scoring an impressive 2-12 between them. They are underestimated in the win market at 9-4 but Limerick could be a tough nut to crack judging on their starting line-up. No quarter will be asked or given here and the final result is likely to be in the melting pot right up to the final whistle. The draw looks an attractive bet.

Kilkenny v Tipperary

TG4, 1.30pm Sunday

Some might not have been impressed by Kilkenny’s six-point win over Antrim last weekend but Corrigan Park is a difficult place to go and they did seem in control of the contest throughout.

Shifting Padraig Walsh back to the half-back line and Paddy Deegan to midfield look astute moves and the man-of-the-match display from Billy Drennan indicates he could add another dimension to their forward line. Derek Lyng’s side are also likely to have the benefit of a couple of the Ballyhale contingent returning to the starting line-up for their clash with Tipperary on Sunday.

The Premier County ran out comfortable winners against Laois last weekend and will be encouraged by the fact they had 14 different scorers from play, including 1-2 in 20 minutes from sub Jake Morris. This should be a tight clash Kilkenny look as if they should be marginal favourites as it will take a big performance to take them down in Nowlan Park.

