Gaelic Football predictions and GAA betting tips: Mayo a big price to overturn champions

Best bets

Derry to score over 1.5 goals

2pts 15-8 BoyleSports

Mayo

2pts 6-4 BoyleSports

Kerry under 16.5 points

3pts 5-6 Paddy Power

Monaghan

2pts Evs Ladbrokes

Armagh -1

3pts 10-11 Paddy Power

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Derry v Meath

5pm Saturday, RTE2

Not even Colm O'Rourke himself could have expected Meath to make such a bright start to a new era for the Royals and they have four points from four following wins over Cork and Clare.

A trip to Owenbeg to face Derry will be a different ball game for them though, and odds of 15-8 for the home side to score two or more goals catch the eye.

Meath have yet to concede a goal at all in the campaign and Harry Hogan is a very good keeper, but Derry got two in their victory over Louth and they usually carve open defences who like to kick the ball rather than carry it.

If Meath kick the ball as much as they have done in this campaign, something that has been a sight for sore eyes for their supporters, they will play into the hands of Derry and goals might be on the menu.

Mayo v Kerry

7.30pm Saturday, TG4

It is hard to believe a Kerry team without David Clifford, Sean O'Shea, Stephen O'Brien and Paul Geaney are 4-5 to beat an in-form Mayo side in Castlebar. The market looks all wrong.

Mayo remain unbeaten but they should have claimed maximum points from their clash with Armagh in the last round and will be furious to have caught up a five-point lead in the latter stages.

Mayo have top-quality forwards these days with Ryan O'Donoghue looking as lively as ever since his return and Cillian O'Connor coming back into the fold. Indeed, with Clifford and O'Shea missing, you could definitely argue the hosts have more scoring power than the league and All-Ireland champions.

Whether they win, lose or draw, it is hard to see Kerry scoring 17 points so back them at 5-6 to get 16 points or fewer.

Monaghan v Donegal

1.45pm Sunday

Donegal were dreadful in round two, scoring a measly eight points in a double-scores defeat to Tyrone, and they look on the verge of back-to-back defeats in Division 1 as Monaghan are fancied to secure their first win of the campaign on home soil.

Donegal lack scoring power in the absence of the retired Michael Murphy and captain Paddy McBrearty is out of the trip to Clones with a hamstring injury as well. It is hard to see where their scores are going to come from.

Monaghan were well beaten by Kerry last time, but there were enough positives from their opening-round defeat to Armagh to think they can win this one.

Roscommon v Armagh

1.45pm Sunday

The two unbeaten sides in Division 1 meet and Armagh are expected to come out of the tie with that record intact.

The Orchard County showed serious resolve to carve out a draw against Mayo, something we didn't know they had in their locker, and they should have too many aces for the surprise package of the division.

Follow us on Twitter