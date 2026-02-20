Allianz Football League match predictions: Kerry set to run riot at Croker

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Best bets

Kerry -5

4pts 11-10 BoyleSports

Over 2.5 Kerry goals

2pts 4-1 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Armagh

2pts 9-5 Paddy Power

Cork

3pts 11-10 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Allianz Football League predictions

Dublin vs Kerry

7pm Saturday, TG4

Kerry boss Jack O'Connor was absolutely seething last Saturday evening after Galway staged a late rally to secure a share of the spoils in Tralee.

Losing double-figure leads in the space of 12 minutes is not part of the Kerry DNA so expect a fragile Dublin side to be on the receiving end of quite a backlash when the All-Ireland champions return to Croke Park for the first time since their Sam Maguire success over Donegal last summer.

It has not been a smooth start to the league for Kerry, who have banked only half of the six points available, but there have been glimpses of brilliance in those three games and Keith Evans, Cillian Trant, and Tomás Kennedy have looked decent additions to what was already a quality panel.

David Clifford will relish the return to Croker and this looks an ideal time to tackle the Dubs.

New Dublin manager Ger Brennan said he has looked at 164 players since taking over from Dessie Farrell and 54 of those have seen some sort of competitive action.

This is obviously a transitional period for Dublin and Monaghan opened them up too easily last weekend. The Farney Army coughed up about six or seven glorious goal chances and they must have been scratching their heads wondering how on earth they came away with nothing from the tie.

If Dublin are as leaky seven days on they will be crucified. Backing Kerry to defy a five-point handicap and to score three goals or more look the two best bets on the match coupon.

Cork vs Meath

2pm Sunday

The two unbeaten sides in Division 2 lock horns at Pairc Ui Rinn where hosts Cork look a cracking price at odds against.

Meath have been lucky to escape unscatched from their last two outings with Cavan and Louth. They needed Jack Flynn to nail a late two-pointer in both of those games and securing maximum points from their opening two games probably flatters them a little.

Cork's three wins have come against the bottom three teams in the division but they have been quite impressive in their wins over Louth and Cavan and the Rebels smell a return to the top flight for the first time since 2016.

Steven Sherlock and Chris Óg Jones give them pace and guile up front and the hosts can make it four from four.

Armagh vs Donegal

3.45pm Sunday, TG4

Donegal started last season's league campaign in a similar fashion to this one.

They exploded out of the traps, got their wins on the board to secure their top-flight status before taking their foot off the gas and seemingly having little or no interest in getting to a league final given the date of it fell so close to the start of the Ulster championship.

Maybe Jim McGuinness has tweaked things this year and he would love some league silverware but it seems likely that they will soon start looking ahead to the summer and Armagh look a big price at 9-5 given they have home advantage.

The table might suggest otherwise but Armagh have scored more than Donegal in this campaign but they have conceded six goals in their last two outings against Galway and Roscommon.

Kieran McGeeney will be keen to get some momentum going and where better to do that than at the Athletic Grounds against their arch Ulster rivals Donegal? A shock could be on the cards here.

Hurling: Limerick have the edge in mouthwatering clash with Tipperary

