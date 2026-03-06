Allianz Hurling League match predictions: Waterford can cause an upset against the All-Ireland champions

Best bets

Kilkenny

2pts 13-8 BoyleSports

Under 48.5 points in Kilkenny vs Galway

3pts 20-23 Paddy Power

Limerick -2

4pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Cathal O'Neill to win TG4 Man of the Match in Limerick vs Cork

1pt win 16-1 Paddy Power

Waterford

2pts 21-10 BoyleSports

Allianz Hurling League predictions

Galway vs Kilkenny

5.15pm Saturday, RTE2

Galway have undoubtedly taken a big step forward this season and they will carry plenty of confidence into this match having blown away Waterford at home last weekend.

However, Kilkenny have been moving pretty well, despite missing a couple of key players. They put up a strong fight against Cork last time but couldn't keep out goals at vital times, leading to a four-point defeat.

Liam Moore, Killian Doyle and Darragh Corcoran have been welcome additions to the team, while the introduction of John Donnelly and Tom Phelan last time indicate that it's a team who are getting stronger ahead of the All-Ireland, while TJ Reid isn't far from a return.

Galway have shown plenty of green shoots with Jason Rabbitte and Aaron Niland impressing up front. This is a 50-50 encounter and very tough to call so at the prices, Kilkenny make more appeal.

This probably won't be a shootout either. Kilkenny conceded only 3-15 against a red-hot Cork forward line, while only one of Galway's four games has had more than 47 points scored.

Limerick vs Cork

6pm Saturday, TG4

This has all the hallmarks of a cracking encounter but it's important to note that Limerick need the win far more than Cork do.

Cork are four wins from four and should make the final regardless, while Limerick need a win to go joint-top with the Rebel county. If they lose, it could get nervy for them if it's taken to the final game against Galway.

The depth of Cork's panel was on full display against Kilkenny as they fielded a largely experimental side and still came out on top. It will be interesting to see how they approach this game given they could face Limerick possibly four more times this season.

John Kiely's men will be keen to make a League final and they will be gung-ho to win this. Their starting 15 says as much given bar perhaps the injured Peter Casey and Dan Morrissey, it's their strongest line-up.

It is hard to see them losing this at home considering the team they've named and they put up an incredible performance when destroying Tipperary a fortnight ago. It's worth taking a stab at Cathal O'Neill for individual honours. He's been named at wing forward, which is definitely his best position, and he's been firing on all cylinders this season, particularly with UL in the Fitzgibbon Cup earlier in the year.

Waterford vs Tipperary

3.15pm Sunday, TG4

After an encouraging performance against Kilkenny a fortnight ago, Waterford put in an absolutely wretched display against Galway last week and need to bounce back or they will be relegated.

There's no doubt Waterford are proving very frustrating, but they can have a big say this year if they have a full complement of players to choose from. Tadgh de Burca and Jack Fagan featured last week, which is a positive, although it's curious Calum Lyons didn't get a starting berth. They really need him and Dessie Hutchinson in from the start this weekend.

Tipperary could have Robert Doyle, Ronan Maher and Jason Forde back in the picture, and the All-Ireland champions will be close to full strength. However, Waterford are well capable of an upset and we can expect them to put up a big performance now their backs are against the wall.

