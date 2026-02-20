Allianz Hurling League match predictions: Limerick have the edge in mouthwatering clash with Tipperary

Best bets

Dublin to win by one to three points

2pts 4-1 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Limerick -2

2pts 11-10, BoyleSports

Waterford

2pts 6-4 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 £40 in Free Bets + 2+ Goal Early Payout NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Get paid out as a winner if your team goes 2 goals ahead even if they win, lose or draw. CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £40 in FREE Bets (FB) as £30 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. T&Cs Apply. Early Payout - 18+. Applies to bets placed on match betting ahead of kick off. Get paid out as a winner if your team goes 2 goals ahead even if they win, lose or draw. 90 mins only. Applies to Singles & Multiples. Max €/£50k on losing selection. Account & payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.

Allianz Hurling League predictions

Dublin vs Wexford

5pm Saturday

While Wexford have three wins on the board, they have been far from impressive, eking out edgy wins over Antrim and Down, while their ten-point success over Carlow last time wasn't as dominant as the scoreline suggests as the sides were level with 15 minutes to go.

They controlled the closing stages of that game and the introduction of their star player Lee Chin was a big factor in that. His return is a huge boost but they're still below strength compared to last year.

Dublin have been moving nicely and put up a good performance when losing to a strong Clare side by two points and then had little trouble in taking care of Kildare last time. This is a pivotal game in the group and Dublin need a win to keep their hopes of promotion alive.

They are in better form despite having only two points on the board and Wexford have been fortunate to get past some lesser teams. While it might not be straightforward and they are a little too short in the win market, the home side should be able to gain a narrow win.

Tipperary vs Limerick

5.30pm Saturday

After a poor showing against Waterford, Limerick got back to winning ways against Kilkenny last time and the return of Kyle Hayes to the starting line-up is a big plus before a mouthwatering showdown with Tipperary.

They were far from their best against Kilkenny but ran out comfortable seven-point winners and the performances of Aaron Gillane and Peter Casey were hugely encouraging.

Adam English, Aidan O'Connor and Cathal O'Neill starred for UL in their Fitzgibbon Cup win last week too, so Limerick are a team who are slowly going through the gears and the return of Hayes should help them to be somewhere close to the peak of their powers.

Tipperary put in a decent display against Cork last time without ever really looking like winning. Liam Cahill's men have done little wrong in this campaign but Limerick are close to full strength now and should have too much.

Kilkenny vs Waterford

1.45pm Sunday

After a horrendous showing against Cork in the opening round, Waterford have got firmly back on track with wins against Limerick and Offaly and the Ballygunner contingent are likely to return this weekend after they landed the club All-Ireland.

Calum Lyons and Reuben Halloran have impressed while Stephen Bennett made his return last time, so it's a panel approaching full strength and they're well capable of beating anyone on their day.

Killkenny put up a decent performance against Limerick but they're still finding their feet after losing some key players, while Adrian Mullen and possibly TJ Reid are still on the injury list. With that in mind, this looks a good opportunity for Waterford to continue to build and get a win at Nowlan Park.

Read more GAA betting tips:

Gaelic football: Kerry set to run riot at Croker

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.