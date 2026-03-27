Allianz Football League Finals predictions and GAA betting tips: Donegal set to frustate Kerry on the scoring front

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Best bets

Longford

1pt 7-4 general

Down -5

5pts 8-11 Boylesports

Down to score over 1.5 goals

2pts Evs Boylesports

Down to score over 2.5 goals

1pt 7-2 Boylesports

Over 2.5 goals in Meath v Cork

2pts 11-10 Boylesports

Under 46.5 points in Kerry v Donegal

4pts 8-11 Paddy Power

Already advised January 24

Kerry to win Division 1

3pts 13-5 Paddy Power

Cork to win Division 2

2pts 7-1 Boylesports

Monaghan to be relegated

2pts 13-10 Paddy Power

Allianz Football League Final predictions

Carlow vs Longford

5pm Saturday, TG4

Longford had five points to spare over Carlow when the sides met in round five of the league, beating them 1-19 to 1-14, so it is slightly surprising to see them as big as 7-4 to win Saturday's final.

In a remarkable late rally, Longford came from 11 points down to beat Wicklow by a point last weekend, sealing promotion and a slot in the Division 4 final, and they look overpriced to continue their celebrations.

Down vs Wexford

7.15pm Saturday, TG4

The only final that looks cut and dried this weekend is the Divsion 3 decider where Down can prove a level above surprise packages Wexford.

Westmeath were on their way to the final, holding a two-point lead with only seconds remaining last weekend, but a late smash-and-grab raid from Wexford courtesy of a Sean Ryan goal secured the unlikliest of promotions.

The celebrations were wild at the final whistle and rightly so, but Mark McHugh and his Wexford side could be in for a rude awakening at headquarters this weekend. It won't be easy coming down from such a huge high.

Down have already hammered them by ten points - 1-29 to 1-19 - on their home patch and some silverware will be a very big deal for the Mourne men, who will have aspirations of making an impact in the Ulster championship. Wexford look set to be whipping boys in the Leinster one.

Wexford conceded 2-17 to Clare in round six and 1-18 to Westmeath last weekend having been quite tight defensively prior to that and it is hard to envisage them keeping Pat Havern and Odhran Murdock quiet. Those are two quality attackers who will relish getting back to Croke Park.

Down could win this by a double-figure margin and backing them to defy a five-point handicap looks the best bet of the weekend. They could net a few goals along the way.

Cork vs Meath

1.45pm Sunday, TG4

Cork and Meath clashed in three All-Ireland finals within the space of four years between 1987 and 1990 and again in 1999. There was a huge rivalry between the two counties in those days but recent years have been barren for both sides.

Meath have emerged from nowhere under Robbie Brennan and reached last year's All-Ireland semi-final, while Cork could, and probably should, have beaten Kerry in last year's Munster championship.

There were just two points between the sides when they met at Pairc Ui Rinn in round four when a scoring surge at the end of the first half put the hosts in a fabulous position and they managed to hold on at the end of the game.

Meath have since beaten Kildare by 14, Tyrone by five and Offaly by ten, so it's no surprise to see them head into the Division 2 decider as slight favourites.

Both these teams play an attractive brand of football and Meath have scored at least one goal in each of their last six outings. Indeed, they have got ten of them in that time and might have got more had they gone searching for them late in their recent tussle with Offaly.

Cork have failed to find the net in two of their last three outings, but Chris Og Jones will relish the prospect of playing at Corke Park and his pace has the potential to cause the Meath rearguard all sorts of issues.

You can get odds-against about three or more goals in the game and that looks value as it looks more like an odds-on shot.

Donegal vs Kerry

4pm Sunday, TG4

The Division 1 league final is an unusual species. More often than not teams don't really seem to care whether they win it or not as their sole focus is on the forthcoming championship campaign so it will be interesting to see what sort of approach Jim McGuinness and Jack O'Connor take this year. Will they want to issue statements of intent, or will it be another round of shadow boxing?

The best guess looks to be that McGuinness might want to lay down a marker for the summer and will throw the kitchen sink at it. If he does, that will mean making life very difficult for David Clifford and co up front for Kerry. If Donegal are going to treat this like a championship clash, which appears most likely, the foundations will be dug at the back. An open, high-scoring shootout is no good to them. Kerry would win that every day of the week and twice on Sunday. They need to keep it tight and turn it into a battle.

Donegal managed to keep Kerry to 1-18 when the sides met in round two and the total points line looks too high at 46.5.

Last year's final produced a total of only 36 points as Kerry strolled past Mayo by a scoreline of 1-18 to 1-12 and if either team gets to 21 points this year it should suffice, too.

The worst-case scenario for these sides heading into the championship is a hammering and it is hard to see McGuinness allowing that to happen to Donegal. Nor Jack O'Connor to Kerry. This will be tight, and while last year's champions Kerry might have a slight edge up front, it is hard to be adamant that they will defy a two-point handicap.

Donegal have taken their foot off the throttle in recent years and conceded 2-20 to Roscommon and 3-15 to Monaghan in the last two rounds. But prior to those two games their average concession was under 19 points per game and they kept clean sheets against Dublin, Mayo, Armagh and Galway. That is a big achievement under the new rules and Kerry will do well to put together a huge score in the decider against such a well-drilled defensive unit.

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