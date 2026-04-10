All-Ireland Football Championship outright winner predictions: 12-1 Armagh can prove it is more than a two-horse race

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2026 All-Ireland Football Championship dates, start times & TV info

Starts Saturday, April 11

Final Sunday, July 26

TV Live on RTE & BBC iPlayer

Last year's finalists Kerry and Donegal dominate the betting for the 2026 All-Ireland Football Championship and, while the market and recent league campaign might suggest it is a two-horse race, Armagh look worth keeping on the shortlist at 12-1.

Best bets for the 2026 All-Ireland Football Championship

Armagh to win All-Ireland

2pts 12-1 general

Armagh to win Ulster

3pts 7-2 general

Mayo to win Connacht

3pts 8-5 Paddy Power

Ross McQuillan Footballer of the Year

0.5pt 150-1 Boylesports

All-Ireland Football Championship outright predictions

Champions in 2024, Armagh went into last year's All-Ireland quarter-final as odds-on favourites to take care of Kerry and they led at half-time that day by 1-11 to 0-13. After that, Kerry produced some sort of fantasy football as they scored 14 points in a row during a devastating 13-minute spell. It was the most scintillating spell of football of the modern era and needless to say Armagh had no answer to that sublime surge.

Kerry ended up scoring a staggering 32 points, but Armagh managed to score 1-21 that day, too.

This Armagh side is still relatively young and that's the main reason Kieran McGeeney has stayed in charge for as long as he has. They were a youthful side when they reached the holy grail in 2024 and there have been very few retirements since then.

They have a huge panel jam-packed full of versatile players who can play in different positions. The switching of Ross McQuillan to wing-back has given them an extra dimension and the rumour of Rian O'Neill returning to training in recent weeks is a massive boost if true. He is the missing piece of the jigsaw - a marquee forward who can score from anywhere. Armagh have everything else.

Armagh can leave league campaign behind

Armagh finished only sixth in Division 1 of the league this spring but that paints a false picture.

They could and possibly should have won each of the four games they were beaten in. They somehow coughed up a big lead against Galway in round two, conceding late goals which saw them suffer a single-point defeat despite being the better team for almost every minute.

Mayo were blessed to beat them in round five, once again by a single point, and they rued the concession of three goals when Roscommon got the better of them in round three. I watched every minute of their tussle with subsequent champions Donegal in round four and thought they were the better team.

Shot selection in the final third cost Armagh dearly as they spurned goal chance after goal chance and they also hit the post with a late penalty which probably would have earned them a draw. Sixth place does not do their spring campaign justice at all as McGeeney's men were as good as any side in the division despite being without a few key players.

The Armagh boss has named the same side that started against Kerry in their final group game of the league for their opening Ulster clash with Tyrone, but Rory Grugan, Joe McElroy, Andrew Murnin and Barry McCambridge are all in the match-day squad and one or two of them can be expected to start.

Rory Grugan is back on the Armagh panel ahead of their championship campaign Credit: Piaras Ã Mídheach

With Oisin O'Neill and Conor Turbitt on the bench the strength and depth at McGeeney's disposal is incredible.

Bringing Darragh McMullen and Cian McConville into the forward unit adds a fresh sprinkle of stardust to the side and the new rules should help them with giants including Ben Crealey in the middle.

The goalkeeping situation will be interesting. Do they stick with Blaine Hughes or twist and use Ethan Rafferty, whose kicking and distribution in general is phenomenal. The latter is more likely and that would be a huge bonus to Armagh's prospects.

The Orange county have suffered so much heartache in Ulster, going down in provincial finals on penalties, adding to a long list of misery, and McGeeney will go gung-ho in search of a first Ulster title since 2008.

A rigorous Ulster campaign might be just what the doctor ordered for Armagh, though. They have the panel to deal with it and hopefully, if Rian O'Neill is back in the fold, he will get plenty of time to blow away the cobwebs.

Investing in Armagh to win the All-Ireland, as well as a chunkier wager on them to end their Ulster drought at 7-2, are the two plays which interest me most ahead of the championship.

David Clifford has farmed the Football of the Year award in recent years and It would come as no surprise to see him win it again no matter how Kerry get on as he is probably the best there has ever been. However, if Armagh are to go as well as they might in the championship, it is hard to resist having a nibble on wing-back McQuillan, whose surging runs forward and scoring ability is a prominent feature of this Armagh side.

Donegal dazzled in the league final but Kerry lacked their usual grit there and Jim McGuinness' troops were flattered. No doubt they will have a say in where Sam Maguire ends up but they look too short in the market.

Mayo poised to reclaim Connacht crown

Mayo have not won the Connacht championship since 2021 have and that is too long.

They have been narrowly beaten by arch rivals Galway in the last two provincial deciders and will surely be ravenous for some local silverware under new boss Andy Moran, who has made a big impression.

There were more positives than negatives to be taken from their spring campaign in the league and they have at last inherited a few exciting new forwards. Their middle third looks strong and Aidan O'Shea is still around to add some strength and experience.

Galway's All-Ireland prospects have probably come and gone under Pauric Joyce and Mayo are my strong fancy to win Connacht.

Dublin have drifted out to a tempting price for Leinster, but they lack two-point kickers, so no bet is advised in a province where Meath have emerged from the long grass, while Kerry should have enough firepower to overcome Cork in Munster, although it might not be entirely straightforward.

Read more GAA tips:

All-Ireland Football Championship outright winner predictions: 12-1 Armagh can prove it is more than a two-horse race

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