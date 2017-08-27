Fylde look good for another win against Barrow

National League

BT Sport 1, 7.45pm Monday

Newly-promoted Fylde had to wait 22 days for their first win of the of the season but they can register a second success in three days by beating Barrow in front of a live television audience.

Fylde have competed well in all of their games and are likely to kick on now they have their first win on the board.

The Coasters won 2-0 at Hartlepool on Saturday with something to spare and look ready to follow up against Barrow, who have drawn two and lost one of their three away fixtures.



Recommendation

Fylde

1pt 6-4 Betfair, Betway, Paddy Power

Team news

Fylde

Captain Josh Langley is out long-term with a knee injury sustained earlier this month.



Barrow

On-loan Burnley centre-back Jimmy Dunne completes a three-game ban and defender Thierry Audel is ruled out after suffering concussion during Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Maidenhead.



Key stat

Fylde have lost one of their last 13 home fixtures.