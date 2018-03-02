Fulham and Millwall worth serious consideration

English Football League

Kick-offs 3pm Saturday

Derby v Fulham

Fulham are the form team in the Sky Bet Championship and they secure an important win at Pride Park against promotion rivals Derby.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side have taken 29 points from their last 12 games and were impressive 2-0 winners at home to Wolves in last Saturday's televised clash.

The way Fulham are playing they have no need to fear any side in the division and they look great value to defeat the Rams, who have been out of sorts.

Derby have won just one of their last seven league games and were uncharacteristically poor at the back in last Saturday's 3-3 draw at Reading.

They twice failed to hold on to a lead against the lowly Royals and will have to defend much better against Fulham, who are the second-highest scorers in the division.

Fulham have a variety of goal threats but Ryan Sessegnon has rightly hogged the headlines after scoring nine goals in his last 11 league games.

Sessegnon could be the key to them reaching the Premier League and he could make the difference at Derby.

Recommendation

Fulham

1pt 15-8 bet365, Betfair

Millwall v Sunderland

Millwall have spent most of the season looking over their shoulders but they might be eyeing up a push towards the playoffs if they can defeat Sunderland at the Den.

The Lions are unbeaten in eight league games and have climbed to 12th, only seven points shy of the top six.

Eight of their 12 league wins have come at home and they look solid odds-on favourites to beat the Black Cats, who have been in the bottom three for over two months.

Sunderland showed some fighting spirit in February to achieve 3-3 draws away to Bristol City and at home to Middlesbrough but they look a poor side and are weakened by the absences of suspended Chelsea loanee Jake Clarke-Salter and injured defender Paddy McNair.

Recommendation

Millwall

1pt 4-6 general

