Fritz possesses the weapons to silence veteran Youzhny

Taylor Fritz looks back to somewhere near his best this year

Taylor Fritz stuck to his guns in good style to down Sam Querrey in his Delray Beach Open curtain-raiser on Tuesday and the American can continue the good work against veteran Mikhail Youzhny in round two.

Fritz fought back from a slow start to see off Querrey 2-6 6-3 7-6 and that has to go down as a cracking win as the Californian has been playing well and is almost always difficult to beat.

Youzhny has also been in reasonably good nick in recent months but Fritz, winner of a Challenger Tour title in Newport Beach last month, should have the necessary weapons to take care of the Russian.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

In Budapest Aleksandra Krunic ought to have too much for Johanna Larsson.

The career of the promising Serb stuttered for a couple of seasons, but there have been signs that Krunic is exhibiting greater self-belief and she may now have enough court nous to counter the experience of her Swedish opponent.

The oddsmakers' prices are difficult to quibble with in the televised tournaments in WTA Dubai (BT Sport 1, 10am) and ATP Rio (Sky Arena, 7.30pm).

Recommendations

T Fritz Delray Beach Open

2pts 8-13 Paddy Power

A Krunic Hungarian Open

1pt 8-13 Betfair, Paddy Power

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport