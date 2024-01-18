Friday's rugby union predictions and European Champions Cup tips: Bears ready to battle to the end

Where to watch Glasgow v Toulon

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Friday

Where to watch Connacht v Bristol

TNT Sports 2, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Bristol +3

1pt 10-11 general

Friday's Champions Cup predictions

A decade ago Toulon were the dominant team in Europe and claimed hat-trick of titles from 2013 to 2015, but the French side have hit leaner times and are winless going into the final round of Champions Cup matches.

Friday's trip to Glasgow should be the least demanding of their pool fixtures but even though they have a chance of qualifying if they can claim victory at Scotstoun, the French side have made wholesale changes to their team and have been handed a double-figure handicap start.

Head coach Pierre Mignoni has retained only one player from the starting line-up who were beaten by Munster last week - Argentina's Facundo Isa keeps his place in the back row - and a focused Glasgow side should prove too strong.

Glasgow's only win in the tournament came by a single point over debutants Bayonne, who were thrashed 61-14 at Northampton last week. But the Scottish outfit showed their intent in last week's narrow defeat at Exeter, who fought back from 17-7 down to win 19-17.

That setback will have hurt and a home side boosted by the return of internationals Kyle Steyn and Jack Dempsey will be desperate to make amends. But Glasgow have struggled to put up points in Europe, posting totals of 19, 12 and 17 in their three matches, and even against a weakened Toulon side, a 14-point handicap is unappealing.

There may be a better bet in the night's other match in the west of Ireland, where Connacht have often proved doughty foes but could be outfought by Bristol.

The Bears occupy the fourth and final qualifying spot in Pool One but are level on five points with Saracens, who play their final match at home to Lyon on Saturday.

Sarries are huge favourites for that clash so Bristol know a bonus-point win will be vital at Connacht, and coach Pat Lam has named a strong team to take on that challenge.

Connacht have suffered three fairly convincing defeats in the pool and if Bristol can get at them early and put the hosts on the back foot, they should make a strong fist of their bid to reach the last 16.

