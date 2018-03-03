Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Europe Bundesliga

Freiburg are no match for mighty Bayern Munich

Best bets in Germany

Bayern Munich celebrate Robert Lewandowski's winner at Wolfsburg on Saturday
Bayern Munich celebrate Robert Lewandowski's winner at Wolfsburg on Saturday
Stuart Franklin
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

BT Sport 2, from 2.30pm Sunday

Cologne v Stuttgart 2.30pm
Basement boys Cologne are fighting hard in their battle against the drop and can make it two wins out of two by beating Stuttgart at the Rhein Energie Stadion.

The Billy Goats have picked up 11 points from seven games since the winter break and should fancy their chances against Stuttgart, who have the joint-worst away record in the division alongside Hamburg.

Recommendation
Cologne
1pt 29-20 bet365

Key stat
Stuttgart have lost ten of their last 13 away league games.

Bundesliga standings

Freiburg v Bayern Munich 5pm
Freiburg have lost just once at their Schwarzwald-Stadion home this season but they may struggle to contain league leaders Bayern Munich, who are on another level from the rest of the Bundesliga.

Bayern were held to a shock 0-0 draw at home to Hertha Berlin last Saturday but haven't gone more than two games without a win since early October.

Recommendation
Bayern-Bayern double result
1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat
Bayern have won nine of their last ten away matches.

Bundesliga standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Bayern have won nine of their last ten away matches

Related stories

No end of misery in sight for shot-shy Sunderland Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas worth backing for victories Inter could land another blow to Napoli's title bid Eintracht Frankfurt tough to beat on the road Marseille's away form makes them hard to trust Liverpool 5-2 to finish ahead of Man United after Old Trafford defeat
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets