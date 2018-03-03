Freiburg are no match for mighty Bayern Munich

BT Sport 2, from 2.30pm Sunday

Cologne v Stuttgart 2.30pm

Basement boys Cologne are fighting hard in their battle against the drop and can make it two wins out of two by beating Stuttgart at the Rhein Energie Stadion.

The Billy Goats have picked up 11 points from seven games since the winter break and should fancy their chances against Stuttgart, who have the joint-worst away record in the division alongside Hamburg.

Recommendation

Cologne

1pt 29-20 bet365

Key stat

Stuttgart have lost ten of their last 13 away league games.

Bundesliga standings

Freiburg v Bayern Munich 5pm

Freiburg have lost just once at their Schwarzwald-Stadion home this season but they may struggle to contain league leaders Bayern Munich, who are on another level from the rest of the Bundesliga.

Bayern were held to a shock 0-0 draw at home to Hertha Berlin last Saturday but haven't gone more than two games without a win since early October.

Recommendation

Bayern-Bayern double result

1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat

Bayern have won nine of their last ten away matches.

Bundesliga standings

