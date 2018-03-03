Freiburg are no match for mighty Bayern Munich
BT Sport 2, from 2.30pm Sunday
Cologne v Stuttgart 2.30pm
Basement boys Cologne are fighting hard in their battle against the drop and can make it two wins out of two by beating Stuttgart at the Rhein Energie Stadion.
The Billy Goats have picked up 11 points from seven games since the winter break and should fancy their chances against Stuttgart, who have the joint-worst away record in the division alongside Hamburg.
Recommendation
Cologne
1pt 29-20 bet365
Key stat
Stuttgart have lost ten of their last 13 away league games.
Freiburg v Bayern Munich 5pm
Freiburg have lost just once at their Schwarzwald-Stadion home this season but they may struggle to contain league leaders Bayern Munich, who are on another level from the rest of the Bundesliga.
Bayern were held to a shock 0-0 draw at home to Hertha Berlin last Saturday but haven't gone more than two games without a win since early October.
Recommendation
Bayern-Bayern double result
1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Bayern have won nine of their last ten away matches.
