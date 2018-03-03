Free-scoring Rangers should have little trouble seeing off Falkirk
It's men against Bairns at Ibrox
William Hill Scottish FA Cup quarter-final
Sky Sports Football, 4.15pm Sunday
Rangers should secure their place in the semi-finals with a bloodless victory over Falkirk.
The Ibrox side have been performing better away from home, but they should still have enough about them to score at least three times against Paul Hartley's side.
Falkirk have picked up after a nightmare season, but results such as last week's when they couldn't break down a stubborn Dumbarton team at home fills you with fear about this assignment.
The Bairns will backed by a big away support and have plenty of decent players, but it's hard to believe they can keep freescoring Rangers at bay.
Reccomendation
Over 2.5 Rangers goals
1pt 11-10 Paddy Power
Team news
Rangers
Gers are still missing Ross McCrorie, Ryan Jack, Jordan Rossiter and Graham Dorrans. Declan John and Jamie Murphy are fresh injury doubts. Captain Lee Wallace could return.
Falkirk
Falkirk are at full strength apart from long term injury victim, keeper David Mitchell.
Key stat
Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has scored ten goals in his last seven games.
