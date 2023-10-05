Racing Post logo
WSL: Manchester United Women v Arsenal Women predictions and betting odds

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Manchester United v Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Friday

Alessia Russo returns to face her former club Manchester United
Alessia Russo returns to face her former club Manchester UnitedCredit: David Price

Where to watch Manchester United Women v Arsenal Women

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 7.30pm Friday

Best bet

Draw
1pt 9-4 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Manchester United Women v Arsenal Women predictions

Manchester United pipped Arsenal in the race to finish best of the rest in the Women's Super League last season and Friday's clash at Leigh Sports Village should not disappoint.

United and Arsenal finished second and third behind champions Chelsea with Marc Skinner's United finishing nine points better off than the Gunners.

But it should be noted that Arsenal played a significant portion of last season without key players Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead yet were still competitive.

After a busy summer of arrivals, Arsenal began their WSL campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday but the result was harsh on the Gunners, who bossed the shot count 18-9.

United's opener was also tight as they left it until the 92nd minute to beat Aston Villa 2-1, and backing the draw could be the way to go when these rivals lock horns.

United won both league meetings last term but their match-winner on both occasions was Lionesses star Alessia Russo, who has since joined Arsenal.

That should go some way to levelling the playing field and a stalemate could be on the cards.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 5 October 2023Last updated 17:11, 5 October 2023
icon
