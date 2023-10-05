WSL: Manchester United Women v Arsenal Women predictions and betting odds
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Manchester United v Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Friday
Where to watch Manchester United Women v Arsenal Women
Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 7.30pm Friday
Best bet
Manchester United Women v Arsenal Women predictions
Manchester United pipped Arsenal in the race to finish best of the rest in the Women's Super League last season and Friday's clash at Leigh Sports Village should not disappoint.
United and Arsenal finished second and third behind champions Chelsea with Marc Skinner's United finishing nine points better off than the Gunners.
But it should be noted that Arsenal played a significant portion of last season without key players Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead yet were still competitive.
After a busy summer of arrivals, Arsenal began their WSL campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday but the result was harsh on the Gunners, who bossed the shot count 18-9.
United's opener was also tight as they left it until the 92nd minute to beat Aston Villa 2-1, and backing the draw could be the way to go when these rivals lock horns.
United won both league meetings last term but their match-winner on both occasions was Lionesses star Alessia Russo, who has since joined Arsenal.
That should go some way to levelling the playing field and a stalemate could be on the cards.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Football accumulator tips for Friday October 6: Back Birmingham in 15-1 acca
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Birmingham v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: Blues can secure the derby spoils
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday October 5
- Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise predictions, betting odds and tips
- Football accumulator tips for Friday October 6: Back Birmingham in 15-1 acca
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Birmingham v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: Blues can secure the derby spoils
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday October 5
- Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise predictions, betting odds and tips