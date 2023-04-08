Where to watch Wrexham v Notts County

BT Sport 1, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Notts County draw no bet

3pts 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Wrexham v Notts County odds

Wrexham 23-20

Notts County 21-10

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publication

18+ begambleaware.org

Wrexham v Notts County predictions

Wrexham and Notts County have been head and shoulders above the rest of the National League this season, but only one of them can claim the title and with it automatic promotion to the EFL.

The pair are locked on 97 points, some 22 clear of third-placed Woking, with just a handful of weeks of the season remaining making today's meeting at the Racecourse Ground arguably the biggest non-league clash in many seasons.

County boss Luke Williams conceded the title to the Red Dragons only a fortnight ago, but Wrexham's defeat at Halifax on Good Friday has blown the race wide open again, even if the Welsh side do have a game in hand and home advantage for this clash.

But County have lost only twice all season and only once on the road which came way back in mid-September. The Magpies boast the division's best defence and its top scorer in Macaulay Langstaff, who bagged his 41st league goal of the season in Friday's win over Wealdstone.

They promotion rivals have virtually identical league records this season, so there is clearly little between them, making County the most appealing bet with the draw no bet.

