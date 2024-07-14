Racing Post logo
World Cup tips
premium

World Cup 2026 predictions, analysis and best outright bet: European teams dominate antepost market

Analysis, tips and predictions for the World Cup in 2026, which takes place in Canada, Mexico and the United States

Lionel Messi gets his hands on the World Cup after a dramatic final
Lionel Messi gets his hands on the World Cup after a dramatic final in 2022Credit: Julian Finney

When does the 2026 World Cup start?

The 2026 World Cup starts on June 11 2026 and runs until July 19 of the same year.

2026 World Cup predictions & best bet

Colombia
0.5pts each-way 80-1 bet365

2026 World Cup odds

France 6-1
Brazil 6-1
England 7-1
Argentina 9-1

Read the full story

