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Yarmouth boss Tom Pennington is expecting a better result on the pitch than at the turnstiles when his course goes up against the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The executive director admits the crowd for his course's meeting will be hit by England's clash with Argentina, which is due to kick off at 8pm, just 20 minutes after the final race.

"We've seen the effect from a month or six weeks out," he said. "As soon as people got their World Cup wallcharts and saw that the semi-final was going to fall on this night, it's had an impact.

"The World Cup has affected the whole summer. That's why we took the decision a month ago that if England got through we'd show it on the screens and give it a big push, to join the party as it were.

"If you booked in advance we've been doing £10 tickets including a free pint, to see the last two races and watch the football. We'll be staying open until the end, whenever that may be."

A similar offer was in place at Lingfield, with the all-weather track's last race due off just ten minutes before the semi-final's scheduled 8pm kick-off.

Executive director Martin Wales said: "The World Cup has been a challenge but we thought we'd get ahead of the curve by showing it on the big screen and in hospitality. We've also given out free tickets locally, we want to make it a community day."

Jude Bellingham: star of the show in England's last two victories Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Pennington is confidently expecting racegoers who stay for the football to be leaving with smiles on their faces, whatever time the match finishes.

"I think we'll beat them," he said. "We'll play better than we did against Norway and I think this is an easier game. Argentina have been luckier than us. They were lucky against Egypt and against Switzerland, they've got no legs. I'm a big Chelsea fan and I think Enzo Fernandez is completely overrated.

"We've got there without turning it on yet. If we can string a few phases together I can see us going two or three-nil up. We've got the best manager in the tournament. Because he's foreign, it's completely undervalued how good he is."

Wales is just as bullish and said: "I think we've got a better chance against Argentina than we did against Norway. Dare we say it, it's looking good at the moment."

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Chamberlin predicts penalties peril

Racing is engulfed in England fever ahead of the Three Lions' semi-final, but Ed Chamberlin can see the match going right to the wire.

Chamberlin was the main football presenter for Sky Sports before switching to ITV Racing to lead its coverage in 2017, and he thinks little will separate the two teams in Atlanta.

It is the first time the fierce rivals have met since 2005, when England defeated Argentina 3-2 in a friendly. The last time they met in the World Cup, they knocked out their South American foes at the 2002 tournament with a 1-0 victory.

Their matches have produced some of the most iconic – and infamous – World Cup moments, most notoriously Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal during the 1986 quarter-final in Mexico, in which the Argentine legend also scored a mesmerising winner voted the best goal in World Cup history.

There was controversy again at the 1998 World Cup in France, when David Beckham was sent off in England's round of 16 defeat to Argentina on penalties.

Diego Maradona outjumps England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to score with his 'Hand of God' goal Credit: Getty Images

Chamberlin said: "I think it'll be very cagey. It's important that Declan Rice is fit as we'll need steel in the midfield. I can see it finishing 1-1, going to extra-time and then penalties. I'd hope England can then win it from there!"

Karl Burke is more optimistic that England will overcome Argentina, but is fearful 60 years of hurt for the Three Lions may not come to an end should they make Sunday's final.

He said: "I think England will beat Argentina, although I'm not sure they'll beat France. I've watched Argentina a few times and I don't think they've played very well; England can go up a gear, I don't think they've hit their best yet. Argentina are a good side but they're an old side."

The World Cup semi-final kicks off at 8pm British time on Wednesday, with the match live on BBC One.

What do other racing personalities predict?

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer

We're the better side but as the defending champions Argentina won't give it up until the final whistle. I expect it to be a bitter affair.

Oisin Murphy, British champion jockey

I think it'll be 2-1 to England, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham to score. Lionel Messi will get one back for Argentina.

George Boughey, 2,000 Guineas-winning trainer

We'll need to step it up against Argentina and we might have to win dirty to get a result. I'm sure it will be a tough game and it could go all the way to penalties.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer

I actually think we'll go 1-0 down and then win 3-1. I expect Messi to score their goal in the first 15 minutes and then be overwhelmed. I expect a Gordon cross followed by a Bellingham or Kane finish for most of our goals.

Jack Mitchell, jockey

I think it will be our hardest game of the whole competition. I think we've played quite well up to now. I'll be racing back from riding in the 6.20 at Lingfield to watch it, so hopefully everyone has cleared off the M25 by then!

Clive Cox, trainer

I certainly hope England can do it. It's wonderful when the team do so well, it captures everyone's imagination and I hope they can keep it up. Argentina are pretty good but it's sport. Fingers crossed for another good performance.

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