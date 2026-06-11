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World Cup latest: USA cut to 50-1 to win World Cup
Summary
Latest results:
- Canada 1-1 Bosnia
- USA 4-1 Paraguay
Summary
Latest results:
- Canada 1-1 Bosnia
- USA 4-1 Paraguay
Co-hosts impress bookmakers
USA were cut to 50-1 to win the World Cup after thrashing Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles.
Folarin Balogun scored twice for the co-hosts, while Gio Reyna added a late fourth and the rout was started with an own goal. A consolation for Paraguay did little to hide the gap in quality between the teams.
Former Arsenal forward Balogun has been slashed to 20-1 to be the top goalscorer having been 100-1 ante-post.
England and Scotland betting offers
World Cup fever is catching in the UK are a host of great new-customer offers knocking around for the Scotland and England fans looking to enjoy a profitable tournament.
The Tartan Army start their first World Cup campaign since 1998 on Sunday morning and you can get 50-1 with Sky Bet for a goal to be scored in their clash with Haiti.
Click here to learn more about that offer or those looking to start an account with Ladbrokes should click here to find out about their 66-1 offer for Harry Kane to net at the tournament.
Canada 9-4 to win Group B after earning first World Cup point
Canada picked up their first point at a World Cup after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Bosnia in the Group B opener in Toronto.
The tournament co-hosts are 9-4 to win the group with Switzerland 4-6, Bosnia 9-2 and Qatar 33-1.
Bosnia left record goalscorer Edin Dzeko on the bench but understudy Jovo Lukic headed in his first international goal to give them a 1-0 half-time lead.
Canada, 4-5 for victory at the start of the game, created plenty of chances and finally got their reward when substitute Cyle Larin finished off a slick move in the 78th minute.
Some last-ditch defending from Bosnia denied Canada maximum points but Jesse Marsch's men should be confident of beating Qatar on matchday two.
USA vs Paraguay predictions
The late game of the day sees joint-hosts USA take on Paraguay.
The USMNT faithful will expect nothing other than a win from Mauricio Pochettino's men, but what does the EFL's greatest tipster Dan Childs think?
Read Dan's preview here for an even-money tips as well as a 5-1 bet builder.
Can USA and Canada follow in the footsteps of their joint-hosts?
Given they are 66-1 and 150-1 for World Cup glory, both USA and Canada could do with a strong start and each will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of their joint-hosts, Mexico.
Henry Hardwicke gives his view on whether the North American pair will be successful in today's 6-4 acca while Mark Langdon, who landed a 20-21 winner yesterday, also has his say in our Bet of the Day.
Canada vs Bosnia predictions – James Milton has an 8-1 tip for today's first game
Mexico made the perfect start to their 2026 World Cup campaign when beating South Africa and their fellow hosts, Canada, will be hoping for a similar result in their opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Things get underway there at 8pm, which gives you plenty of time to read James Milton's preview, which features an eye-catching 8-1 top tip.
Click here to read James's full preview plus his bet builder for the 8pm clash.
More cards than Clintons: bet365 slash odds on tournament reds
The big talking point of yesterday surrounded the three red cards brandished in the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, an amount which is just one off the total shown at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Bet365 made it even-money that there would be 12 or more red cards at the 2026 World cup. The refereeing performance from Wilton Sampaio in the opening game has left them taking no chances, though, with the over now 1-10.
Punters can get a big 10-1 on the under, but the speed at which Sampaio dismissed Yaya Sithole, Themba Zwane and Cesar Montes suggests that may be a price worth swerving...
South Korea come from behind to win
South Korea staged a second-half comeback to beat Czech Republic 2-1 and give themselves a great chance of reaching the knockout phase.
In-Beom Hwang cancelled out Ladislav Krejci's opener with a delightful finish and Oh Hyeon-Gyu secured the victory in a dramatic second half.
South Korea are 250-1 to win the World Cup and 2-1 to finish top of Group A. They face Mexico, who are 8-15 for top spot, in the early hours of Friday.
Co-hosts cut to win World Cup
Bookmakers reacted to Mexico's 2-0 win over South Africa by cutting them from 66-1 to 50-1 to win the World Cup.
Remember, if they win Group A they would stay at their Azteca home until the quarter-finals and could meet England in the last 16.
Punters are backing the draw in the 3am game between Czech Republic and South Korea. The idea, presumably, is that both will fancy their chances of beating South Africa and four points should qualify for the knockout phase.
Mexico beat South Africa 2-0
You never know what to expect from a World Cup opener but not even the boldest of bettors would have predicted there would be three red cards brandished at the Azteca this evening.
Mexico ran out 2-0 winners over South Africa after a couple of gifts from Yaya Sithole – a loose touch which led to the opening goal and a red card early in the second half that allowed the joint-hosts to cruise to victory – and delighted the loud home fans.
The game descended into chaos late on as Themba Zwane became the second South African to be dismissed, shortly before Mexico's Cesar Montes was also sent for an early bath.
South Africa face an uphill battle to qualify from Group A now and will be hoping either Czech Republic or South Korea suffer a heavy defeat in the day's late game.
Don't miss our previews for tonight's late game – South Korea vs Czech Republic
There will be plenty of us out there bidding to watch every one of the 104 World Cup games this summer and those taking up that pilgrimage should look at Aaron Ashley's match preview for South Korea vs Czech Republic, which gets underway at 3am.
Even if you are getting an early night, football expert Mark Langdon has a tasty bet of the day for the same game which is worth taking a glance at before you hit the hay.
Betfair offer for the opening match: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored
Sky Bet aren't the only firm offering new customers a chance to bolster their kitty ahead of this summer's football feast and Betfair newbies can get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa, plus a £5 bet builder to use on England's opener against Croatia.
The pair's last meeting didn't fail in that department as a Siphiwe Tshabalala thunderbolt got the ball rolling at the 2010 World Cup before South Africa were pegged back late on by Mexico and more fireworks could be on the cards tonight.
Click here to learn more about Betfair's 50-1 offer or use the image below to be taken directly to the sign-up page.
Mexico vs South Africa Sky Bet offer: Get 60-1 for the joint-hosts to win or draw
Global music superstars Shakira and Burna Boy are out to build the excitement ahead of the 2026 World Cup curtain-raiser and football fanatics should also think about building something else, their playing funds.
The good news is that Sky Bet are on hand to help out with a new-customer offer of a huge 60-1 for favourites Mexico to avoid defeat against Bafana Bafana.
Click here to learn more about claiming that offer or head to Sky Bet directly by clicking the image below.
Check out our Bet Builder tips
We also have a Bet Builder for Mexico vs South Africa.
James Milton's treble pays out at over 11-2 with Paddy Power.
Mexico vs South Africa predictions
'Group A favourites Mexico kept six clean sheets in eight matches this year and are full of confidence after winning the Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League in 2025' – James Milton is keen on Mexico's chances in the tournament opener.
Welcome to our World Cup blog
The wait is almost over. The 2026 World Cup begins at Estadio Azteca at 8pm tonight when co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in Group A.
Welcome to Racing Post Sport's rolling World Cup blog.
Make sure to come here each day throughout the tournament – from tonight's opener through to the final on July 19 – for the best World Cup betting tips, news and offers.