Co-hosts impress bookmakers

USA were cut to 50-1 to win the World Cup after thrashing Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles.

Folarin Balogun scored twice for the co-hosts, while Gio Reyna added a late fourth and the rout was started with an own goal. A consolation for Paraguay did little to hide the gap in quality between the teams.

Former Arsenal forward Balogun has been slashed to 20-1 to be the top goalscorer having been 100-1 ante-post.